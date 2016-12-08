Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Dec 8, 2016 | 12:20pm EST

The human toll of Philippines' deadly drug war

Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Make-up covers the entry wound on the chin of Florjohn Cruz as his body is brought to Eusebio Funeral Service for a second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 25
A relative holds a cardboard sign next to a picture of Florjohn Cruz inside the house where he was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation in Manila, Philippines. The sign, which the family said they found at the house, translates as �PUSHER AND ADDICT - DON�T IMITATE.� REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A relative holds a cardboard sign next to a picture of Florjohn Cruz inside the house where he was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation in Manila, Philippines. The sign, which the family said they found at the house, translates as �PUSHER AND...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A relative holds a cardboard sign next to a picture of Florjohn Cruz inside the house where he was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation in Manila, Philippines. The sign, which the family said they found at the house, translates as �PUSHER AND ADDICT - DON�T IMITATE.� REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 25
Rita, the wife of Florjohn Cruz, reacts after seeing the body of her husband before his second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rita, the wife of Florjohn Cruz, reacts after seeing the body of her husband before his second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Rita, the wife of Florjohn Cruz, reacts after seeing the body of her husband before his second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 25
A funeral parlour worker applies lipstick on Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A funeral parlour worker applies lipstick on Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A funeral parlour worker applies lipstick on Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
4 / 25
Rogelio Coraza, a funeral parlour worker, holds the hand of Florjohn Cruz as he washes his body after an autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rogelio Coraza, a funeral parlour worker, holds the hand of Florjohn Cruz as he washes his body after an autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Rogelio Coraza, a funeral parlour worker, holds the hand of Florjohn Cruz as he washes his body after an autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 25
Joseph Jimenez (L), a forensic expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights, talks about the results of the autopsy of Florjohn Cruz to his wife and mother, outside Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Joseph Jimenez (L), a forensic expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights, talks about the results of the autopsy of Florjohn Cruz to his wife and mother, outside Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Joseph Jimenez (L), a forensic expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights, talks about the results of the autopsy of Florjohn Cruz to his wife and mother, outside Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 25
A forensics expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights takes notes during an autopsy on Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A forensics expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights takes notes during an autopsy on Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A forensics expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights takes notes during an autopsy on Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
7 / 25
A bullet casing found inside the skull of Florjohn Cruz is pictured as evidence during an autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A bullet casing found inside the skull of Florjohn Cruz is pictured as evidence during an autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A bullet casing found inside the skull of Florjohn Cruz is pictured as evidence during an autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 25
Joseph Jimenez (C), a forensic expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights, and his team perform an autopsy on Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Joseph Jimenez (C), a forensic expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights, and his team perform an autopsy on Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Joseph Jimenez (C), a forensic expert from the Philippines Commission on Human Rights, and his team perform an autopsy on Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
9 / 25
Disposable gloves, face masks and a name tag are placed in a trash bin after the autopsy of Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Disposable gloves, face masks and a name tag are placed in a trash bin after the autopsy of Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Disposable gloves, face masks and a name tag are placed in a trash bin after the autopsy of Florjohn Cruz at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 25
A funeral parlour worker applies make-up on Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A funeral parlour worker applies make-up on Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A funeral parlour worker applies make-up on Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 25
A funeral parlour worker reaches for a comb to fix the hair of Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A funeral parlour worker reaches for a comb to fix the hair of Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A funeral parlour worker reaches for a comb to fix the hair of Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
12 / 25
A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A funeral parlour worker dresses Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
13 / 25
Funeral parlour workers prepare a coffin for Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Funeral parlour workers prepare a coffin for Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Funeral parlour workers prepare a coffin for Florjohn Cruz after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
14 / 25
Rita, the wife of Florjohn Cruz, looks at his body inside a coffin after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rita, the wife of Florjohn Cruz, looks at his body inside a coffin after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Rita, the wife of Florjohn Cruz, looks at his body inside a coffin after his autopsy at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
15 / 25
A crucifix is taken down from the room where the coffin of Florjohn Cruz was placed as his remains are taken for his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A crucifix is taken down from the room where the coffin of Florjohn Cruz was placed as his remains are taken for his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
A crucifix is taken down from the room where the coffin of Florjohn Cruz was placed as his remains are taken for his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 25
Friends and relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, gather around his coffin during his wake in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friends and relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, gather around his coffin during his wake in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Friends and relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, gather around his coffin during his wake in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
17 / 25
The mother, wife, and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The mother, wife, and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
The mother, wife, and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
18 / 25
Friends play cards during the wake of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, outside his home in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friends play cards during the wake of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, outside his home in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Friends play cards during the wake of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, outside his home in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
19 / 25
The body of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy bust operation, is placed in a coffin during the wake in his family house in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The body of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy bust operation, is placed in a coffin during the wake in his family house in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
The body of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy bust operation, is placed in a coffin during the wake in his family house in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
20 / 25
The wife and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, cry as his coffin leaves their home for his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The wife and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, cry as his coffin leaves their home for his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
The wife and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, cry as his coffin leaves their home for his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
21 / 25
The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
The mother and other relatives of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, mourn by his coffin during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 25
The coffin of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy bust operation, is placed in the resting place during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The coffin of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy bust operation, is placed in the resting place during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
The coffin of Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy bust operation, is placed in the resting place during his funeral in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 25
Rita (R), the wife of Florjohn Cruz, reacts after seeing the body of her husband before his second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Rita (R), the wife of Florjohn Cruz, reacts after seeing the body of her husband before his second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Rita (R), the wife of Florjohn Cruz, reacts after seeing the body of her husband before his second autopsy performed by the Philippines Commission on Human Rights at Eusebio Funeral Service in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 25
Friends and relatives mourn by the coffin during the wake for Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Friends and relatives mourn by the coffin during the wake for Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, December 07, 2016
Friends and relatives mourn by the coffin during the wake for Florjohn Cruz, who was killed in a police drugs buy-bust operation, in Manila. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Desperate for supplies in Mosul

Desperate for supplies in Mosul

Next Slideshows

Desperate for supplies in Mosul

Desperate for supplies in Mosul

With food and water in short supply people wait for supplies outside a distribution point run by United Nations agencies in the Zahra district, east of Mosul,...

Dec 08 2016
Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Dec 08 2016
Aleppo under siege

Aleppo under siege

The desperate situation in rebel-held Aleppo as Syrian forces press their offensive.

Dec 07 2016
Inside the recount

Inside the recount

Inside the presidential election recounts in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Dec 07 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

California's scorched landscape

California's scorched landscape

The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Puerto Rico in the dark

Puerto Rico in the dark

Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Thousands flee wildfires in California

Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.

Faces of the Rohingya

Faces of the Rohingya

More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.

California wildfire aftermath from above

California wildfire aftermath from above

Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast