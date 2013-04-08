The hunting games
About one hundred hunters come together to take part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. The hunt takes place during the closed season for hunting game at one of Germany's biggest military training ground on about 16,000 hectares. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hunters blow hunting horns before a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
About one hundred hunters come together to take part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012 during the early morning hours. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel (R) and her father Manfred Pohl take their deer rifles before taking part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel sits at a raised platform while taking part in a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hunter Ramona Pohl-Uebel walks through the forest during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training ground in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
The leg of dead game is seen on a pickup platform during a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hunter Hans Hann (R) and hunter Michael Rissmann (L) throw a dead wild boar at a pickup platform during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hunter Hans Hann opens a dead wild boar next to his pickup loaded with game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hunter Lutz Saling stands on a pickup platform next to dead game during a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Wild game of deer is arranged in a line at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hunters stand around wild game of deer at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Wild game, including deer and wild boars, is arranged at a demonstration place called 'Streckenplatz' after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A hunter selects deer for his own private use and puts it on the scales after a driven hunt event at a U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
A hunter selects deer for his own private use and puts it on the scales after a driven hunt event at the U.S. military training area in Hohenfels near Regensburg December 14, 2012. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
