The Icelandic saga

Iceland fans before their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates after their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael DalderLivepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland fans celebrate after their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson scores their second goal against England. REUTERS/Eric GaillardLivepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland fans before their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal against England. REUTERS/Eric GaillardLivepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson and teammates celebrate after their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
An Iceland fan cheers before their match against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland fans cheer during their match against England. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland fans before their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Austria's goalkeeper Robert Almer fails to save a goal by Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Iceland's Jon Dadi Bodvarsson celebrates with team mates after scoring against Austria. REUTERS/John Sibley

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
An Iceland fan before their game against England. REUTERS/Kai PfaffenbachLivepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland's Kolbeinn Sigthorsson kisses a woman after their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland players celebrate their victory over England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland fans before their game against England. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson attempts an overhead kick against England. REUTERS/Yves HermanLivepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
An Iceland fan wearing a crown before their match against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland's Aron Gunnarsson celebrates their victory over England. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland's Ari Skulason celebrates after their match against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Iceland's Ragnar Sigurdsson celebrates scoring their first goal against England. REUTERS/Yves Herman Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland fans before their game against England. REUTERS/Michael Dalder Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason celebrates with Birkir Bjarnason after scoring the second goal against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Iceland's Arnor Ingvi Traustason celebrates with team mates after scoring the second goal against Austria. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
Iceland's Kari Arnason celebrates after their game against Austria. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, June 22, 2016
An Iceland fan before their game against England. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
The Iceland team posing for a group photo before their match against England. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach Livepic

Reuters / Monday, June 27, 2016
