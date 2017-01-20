The inauguration of Donald Trump

President Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family while he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol, following his...more

President Trump shakes hands with House Speaker Paul Ryan as he is joined by the Congressional leadership and his family while he formally signs his cabinet nominations into law, in the President's Room of the Senate, at the Capitol, following his swearing-in. REUTERS/J. Scott Applewhite/Pool

Close