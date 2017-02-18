Edition:
The internment of Japanese-Americans

SAN FRANCISCO, United States
First-graders, some of Japanese ancestry, pledge allegiance to the American flag at the Weill public school in San Francisco, April 1942. The children of Japanese ancestry would be housed in war relocation authority centers for the duration of the war. This week marks the 75th anniversary of FDR signing executive order 9066, authorizing the internment of Japanese Americans during World War Two. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

OAKLAND, United States
A large sign reading "I am an American," placed in the window of a store the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor, at 13th and Franklin streets in Oakland. The store was later closed following executive orders that persons of Japanese descent evacuate from certain West Coast areas. The owner, a University of California graduate, was housed in War Relocation Authority center for the duration of the war. Dorothea Lange/Library of...more

OAKLAND, United States
Members of the Japanese Independent Congregational Church, attending Easter services prior to evacuation of persons of Japanese ancestry, pose for a portrait in Oakland, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, United States
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, United States
An early comer, part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, waits to board a bus to a relocation area, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, United States
Residents of Japanese ancestry await the bus at the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

United States
A young evacuee of Japanese ancestry waits with the family baggage before leaving by bus for an assembly center in California, April 1942. Clem Albers/National Archives

SAN FRANCISCO, United States
Residents of Japanese ancestry line up for registration in San Francisco, April 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

SAN FRANCISCO, United States
Part of the first contingent of 664 residents of Japanese ancestry to be evacuated from San Francisco, await the bus outside the Wartime Civil Control station in San Francisco, June 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

SALINAS, United States
Baggage belonging to evacuees of Japanese ancestry sits at an assembly center in Salinas, California, April to July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

MANZANAR, United States
A dust storm at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, July 1942. Dorothea Lange/Library of Congress

MANZANAR, United States
People of Japanese ancestry load a bus heading to the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Mr. and Mrs. Henry J. Tsurutani and baby Bruce at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Spectators watch a baseball game at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

MANZANAR, United States
Toyo Miyatake stands in his children's bedroom looking at his young daughter drawing at a desk, while her mother stands behind her, at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
A nurse tends to four infants in cribs at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Mrs. Ryie Yoshizawa and a class of female students sit at a table looking at fashion magazines and patterns at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Three school children stand against a wall at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

MANZANAR, United States
Students seated in a classroom laboratory listen to a science instructor at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Benji Iguchi drives a tractor in a field at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Mrs. Yaeko Nakamura holds hands with her two daughters Joyce Yuki Nakamura and Louise Tami Nakamura while walking under a pavilion in a park at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
A mess line is formed in front of a building at midday at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Sumiko Shigematsu supervises a row of women seated at sewing machines at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Driver Benji Iguchi looks on as mechanic Henry Hanawa repairs a tractor engine at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
M. Ogi, S. Sugimoto, and Bunkichi Hayashi stand among shelves with boxes in a warehouse at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

MANZANAR, United States
A bird's-eye view of grounds from the guard tower, showing buildings, roads, and the Sierra Nevada mountains in the background at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Three young women, Kiyo Yoshida, Lillian Wakatsuki and Yoshiko Yamasaki, sit in a biology classroom at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10

MANZANAR, United States
Florence Kuwata during baton practice at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
Roy Takeno, standing, addresses a group of men gathered for a town hall meeting at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

MANZANAR, United States
A marble monument with an inscription reads "Monument for the Pacification of Spirits" in the cemetery at the Manzanar War Relocation Center in California, 1943. Ansel Adams/Library of Congress, Prints and Photographs Division, LC-A35-4-M-10/Handout via REUTERS

