The invisible man
Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, applies paint to his forehead as he prepares to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The shoes of Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, are pictured before he wears them to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist is painted by volunteers as they assist him to blend into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A picture of Chinese artist Liu Bolin standing partially blended into the background, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances, is seen on a table in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A team of local painters work on Chinese artist Liu Bolin's overall before he performs to blend himself into a backdrop, a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
People watch as Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, is prepared to be blended completely into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books, as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Liu Bolin, a Chinese artist, blends himself into the background in front of a shelf lined with comic books as part of a series of performances in Caracas, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using...more
Artist Liu Bolin is painted by an assistant, as part of a project to make himself and other participants look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. Liu, the Chinese artist known as "the invisible man" for using painted-on camouflage to blend into the backdrops of his photographs, has done it again by making himself and other participants "disappear" into the red seats of a Beijing theatre. Called "Red Theatre", the latest project is Liu's third to make a group vanish and one of more than 100 "invisible works" he has completed since 2005. Liu covered a similar "red chair" topic in 2010 at Milan's La Scala opera house, but said he also wanted to do it in China. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A participant wears his costume before being painted, to make himself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Artist Liu Bolin and his assistant (L) inspect a picture during Liu's latest project, to make participants look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A participant is painted to make her look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, during Liu Bolin's new project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A participant is helped into her costume before being painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Artist Liu Bolin speaks to participants during his latest project in a theatre in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A painted participant is lit by two smart phones as an assistant inspects his makeup, after the he was painted to look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre during artist Liu Bolin's latest project project, in Beijing, September 12, 2013....more
A participant waits for the finishing touches to her makeup after she was painted, to make herself look exactly the same as the seats of a theatre, for Liu Bolin's latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Artist Liu Bolin (3rd row, R) and other participants, painted as part of a project to make themselves look exactly the same as the seats in a theatre, are pictured in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Artist Liu Bolin removes a face mask, that was painted to match the colors of a seat in a theatre, after his latest project in Beijing, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
An assistant shows a photo on a mobile phone to artist Liu Bolin as Liu demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Assistants of artist Liu Bolin assist with his demonstration of blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
A woman laughs as she pushes a trolley past artist Liu Bolin during his demonstration to blend in with the vegetables on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Artist Liu Bolin demonstrates an art installation by blending in with vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Artist Liu Bolin folds his trousers as he prepares to demonstrate an art piece by blending in with the vegetables displayed on the shelves at a supermarket in Beijing, November 10, 2011. REUTERS/China Daily
Artist Liu Bolin, also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by an assistant as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
Artist Liu Bolin (C), also known as the 'Vanishing Artist', is painted by assistants as he makes himself look exactly the same as the wall of an old temple in a Hutong in central Beijing August 26, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
