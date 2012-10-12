The Jackson kids
Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt La Toya Jackson at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012....more
Paris (L), Prince (2nd L) and Blanket (R), children of the late Michael Jackson, pose next to their aunt La Toya Jackson at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Paris and her brother Prince, children of the late Michael Jackson, arrive at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Blanket, son of the late Michael Jackson, arrives at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Blanket, son of the late Michael Jackson, arrives at the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Prince (L) and Blanket, sons of the late Michael Jackson, speak to each other during the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Prince (L) and Blanket, sons of the late Michael Jackson, speak to each other during the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, arrives for the Mr. Pink Ginseng Drink launch party at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012....more
Michael Jackson's daughter Paris and mother Kathleen attend a ceremony where the singer is immortalized by placing hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. dances on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. dances on stage at the end of the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson accept an honorary Grammy on their father's behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Prince Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson accept an honorary Grammy on their father's behalf at the 52nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, January 31, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson reacts as Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson reacts as Chris Brown begins his performance in concert during his F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris and Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paris and Justin Bieber pose at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Prince, Blanket and Paris use Jackson's shoes and gloves to make hand and foot imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Katherine Jackson holds the hand of her grandson Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Katherine Jackson holds the hand of her grandson Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paris Jackson is embraced by her aunt Janet Jackson, and other family members, after speaking at the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool
Paris Jackson is embraced by her aunt Janet Jackson, and other family members, after speaking at the memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Mark J. Terrill/Pool
Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Blanket, Prince and Paris share a laugh at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Jackson family members comfort each other at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
Jackson family members comfort each other at a memorial service for Michael Jackson at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, July 7, 2009. REUTERS/Gabriel Bouys/Pool
LaToya Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011....more
LaToya Jackson, Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) and Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Prince, Blanket and Paris use their father's shoes and gloves and their own hands to make imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Prince, Blanket and Paris use their father's shoes and gloves and their own hands to make imprints in cement in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paris and Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Paris and Tito Jackson share a moment at a ceremony in the courtyard of Hollywood's Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario...more
Prince Michael Joseph Jackson Jr., Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson and Prince Michael Jackson II (Blanket) pose with their aunt La Toya Jackson during a private ceremony at the Children's Hospital in Los Angeles, August 8, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Paris Michael Katherine Jackson sticks out her tongue as she takes a photo with a mobile phone before R&B artist Chris Brown performs in concert during the F.A.M.E. Tour in Los Angeles, October 20, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Blanket, Prince and Paris stand on stage during the "Michael Forever" tribute concert at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, Wales October 8, 2011. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Next Slideshows
Madonna on tour
Scenes from Madonna's MDNA World Tour.
On trend: Canary yellow
Claire Danes and Julianne Moore walked the red carpet at the Emmy's wearing canary yellow, the latest celebrity style hue.
"Sexiest woman alive": Mila Kunis
Actress Mila Kunis has been dubbed "the sexiest woman alive" by Esquire magazine in its November issue out this week.
Daryl Hannah's activism
Environmental activist Daryl Hannah was arrested after she allegedly attempted to stand in front of an earthmoving machine that was clearing ground for the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.