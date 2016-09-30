Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Sep 30, 2016 | 4:50pm EDT

The Jews of Ethiopia

A member of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attends a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar, northern Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A member of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attends a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar, northern Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A member of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attends a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar, northern Ethiopia. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
1 / 15
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
2 / 15
A tombstone is seen at a graveyard of Jewish Community in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

A tombstone is seen at a graveyard of Jewish Community in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A tombstone is seen at a graveyard of Jewish Community in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri
Close
3 / 15
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
4 / 15
A man walks near a sign in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A man walks near a sign in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A man walks near a sign in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
5 / 15
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community prepare for a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community prepare for a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community prepare for a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
6 / 15
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
7 / 15
Crafts are displayed for sale at a stall in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

Crafts are displayed for sale at a stall in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Crafts are displayed for sale at a stall in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. Reuters/Tiksa Negeri
Close
8 / 15
A member of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community poses for a photograph after a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A member of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community poses for a photograph after a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A member of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community poses for a photograph after a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
9 / 15
Abebech Tsega, 36 makes a traditional clay pottery at a craft center in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Abebech Tsega, 36 makes a traditional clay pottery at a craft center in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Abebech Tsega, 36 makes a traditional clay pottery at a craft center in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
10 / 15
A general view shows the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community in the outskirts of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A general view shows the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community in the outskirts of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
A general view shows the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community in the outskirts of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
11 / 15
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Friday, September 30, 2016
Members of the Falash Mura Jewish Ethiopian community attend a prayer service at the HaTikvah Synagogue in Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
12 / 15
A graveyard is seen in Jewish community in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A graveyard is seen in Jewish community in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A graveyard is seen in Jewish community in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
13 / 15
Pots are seen in a prayer room of the Jewish community in Weleka Kebele on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Pots are seen in a prayer room of the Jewish community in Weleka Kebele on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
Pots are seen in a prayer room of the Jewish community in Weleka Kebele on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
14 / 15
A memorial billboard is seen at the Jewish community graveyard in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

A memorial billboard is seen at the Jewish community graveyard in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Reuters / Thursday, September 29, 2016
A memorial billboard is seen at the Jewish community graveyard in Falasha, a Jewish village on the outskirts of Ethiopia's city of Gondar. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The royal siblings

The royal siblings

Next Slideshows

The royal siblings

The royal siblings

Snapshots of the young Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Sep 30 2016
Will and Kate visit Canada

Will and Kate visit Canada

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Canada with their children.

Sep 29 2016
Last house standing

Last house standing

China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.

Sep 27 2016
Surfer dogs

Surfer dogs

Dogs take to the waves during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California.

Sep 26 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast

A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast