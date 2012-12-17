Edition:
The Jews of Hungary

<p>Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, Hungary, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

<p>Hannah Nogradi stands wrapped in a towel as she prepares for the Sabbath in their home in Budapest,, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Balint Nogradi dresses up his daughter Hannah before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Eliezer Nogradi prepares the table before the Sabbath in her home in Budapest, November 30 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>The rabbi holds the Torah during morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

<p>Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Eliezer Nogradi holds challah before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Balint Nogradi holds his son Shalom Doveber before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Sarah Nogradi prepares the dinner for the Sabbath in her home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Female members of the Nogradi family light candles at the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

<p>Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>A Jewish man holds the Torah during morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo</p>

<p>Balint Nogradi holds his son Shalom Doveber before the Sabbath in their home in Budapest, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

<p>Former Chief Rabbi Joseph Schweitzer makes a phonecall before an interview with Reuters in Budapest, November 29, 2012. Although anti-Semitism has not yet led to serious physical confrontations in Hungary, hate crimes have included desecration of Jewish cemeteries and a verbal attack in Budapest on the 90-year-old Schweitzer. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

Former Chief Rabbi Joseph Schweitzer makes a phonecall before an interview with Reuters in Budapest, November 29, 2012. Although anti-Semitism has not yet led to serious physical confrontations in Hungary, hate crimes have included desecration of Jewish cemeteries and a verbal attack in Budapest on the 90-year-old Schweitzer.

<p>Jewish men attend a morning prayer at a synagogue in Budapest, December 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo </p>

