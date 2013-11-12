The John Malkovich collection
U.S. actor John Malkovich is applauded on the catwalk after presenting his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
U.S. actor John Malkovich is applauded on the catwalk after presenting his Technobohemian men's fashion collection in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
British actor Julian Sands presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
British actor Julian Sands presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
British actor Julian Sands presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
British actor Julian Sands presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
A model presents a creation from the Technobohemian men's fashion collection by U.S. actor John Malkovich in the Puerto Rican Museum of Art (MAPR) in San Juan, November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
Next Slideshows
Glamour Women of the Year
Glamour honors its women of the year in New York.
Miss Universe crowned
Venezuela's Gabriela Isler was named Miss Universe during the 2013 pageant in Moscow.
Lady Gaga's flying dress
Lady Gaga marks the release of her new album "ARTPOP" in a flying dress.
MTV Europe Awards
Miley Cyrus steals the show at the MTV EMA awards.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.