The journey of Hillary Clinton

With her husband President Bill Clinton, and daughter Chelsea applauding, Hillary Clinton reacts to applause as she announces her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from New York held by the retiring Daniel Patrick Moynihan (C), February 6, 2000....more

With her husband President Bill Clinton, and daughter Chelsea applauding, Hillary Clinton reacts to applause as she announces her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from New York held by the retiring Daniel Patrick Moynihan (C), February 6, 2000. Dorothy Rodham, Hillary's mother, is at right. REUTERS/File

Close