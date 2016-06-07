The journey of Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up sign during a presidential election victory celebration at the Old Statehouse in Little Rock, November 3, 1992. R/Win McNamee
Hillary Clinton talks with children who are patients at Children's Memorial Hospital in Chicago, October 21, 1993. REUTERS/Sue Ogrocki
Hillary Clinton meets U.S. soldiers in northern Bosnia, March 25, 1996. REUTERS/File
Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea peer out from the Door of No Return on Goree Island, a former slave trading center, as a Senegalese soldier stands guard, March 17, 1997. Over 60,000 abducted Africans were routed through Goree Island over a...more
Nelson Mandela shows Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea the cell in which he was held for 27 years at the Robben's Island prison off the coast of Cape Town, March 20, 1997. REUTERS/File
Hillary Clinton talks with children awaiting adoption after the president delivered his weekly radio address from the Oval Office, December 14, 1996. REUTERS/File
Hillary Clinton with Diana, Princess of Wales, at the White House, June 18, 1997. REUTERS/File
Hillary Clinton nails up vinyl siding on the front porch as a volunteer from Habitat for Humanity watches from a window in Pikeville, Kentucky, June 19, 1997. REUTERS/John Sommers II
Hillary Clinton speaks at Beijing Medical University about improving health care in China, particularly folic acid deficiencies in pregnant mothers, June 27, 1998. REUTERS/File
Hillary Clinton laughs as a baby she is holding grabs at her necklace during a visit to the Children's Home in the Dominican Republic town of La Romana, November 20, 1998. REUTERS/File
Hillary Clinton kneels before the grave of U.S. Private Celia Goldberg, who was killed in Tunisia during World War II, at the North Africa American Cemetery, outside Tunis, March 27, 1999. REUTERS/File
With her husband President Bill Clinton, and daughter Chelsea applauding, Hillary Clinton reacts to applause as she announces her candidacy for the U.S. Senate seat from New York held by the retiring Daniel Patrick Moynihan (C), February 6, 2000....more
Hillary Clinton holds up a defective child carrier during a White House event on preventing potential harm to children from defective products May 12, 2000. REUTERS/File
New York Senator-elect Hillary Clinton appears on stage with her daughter Chelsea as confetti falls at a victory celebration in New York, after Clinton defeated her opponent Republican Congressman Rick Lazio for the Senate seat, November 7,...more
Hillary Clinton listens to firefighters during a tour of the World Trade Center disaster site, September 20, 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Mike Albans
Hillary Clinton talks to children from Manhattan's Colombia Grammar and Prep school outside her office on Capitol Hill, June 4, 2003. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Hillary Clinton shows off her new book, titled "Living History," in New York, June 9, 2003, REUTERS/Chip East
Hillary Clinton appears as a guest on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" at the NBC studios in Burbank, as host Jay Leno shows her a tabloid newspaper article about her appearance with a UFO alien, August 4, 2003. REUTER/Fred Prouser
Hillary Clinton lunches with U.S. troops in Bagram Airbase, north of Kabul, November 27, 2003. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hillary Clinton listens as Defense Secretary nominee Robert Gates testifies before the U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill, December 5, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bill and Hillary Clinton pay their respects as they view the casket of former President Gerald Ford in the Rotunda on Capitol Hill, January 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Hillary Clinton is pictured on the home page of her presidential campaign's website, January 20, 2007. REUTERS/Hillary for President Exploratory Committee
Hillary Clinton greets supporters during a campaign stop in Hendersonville, North Carolina, May 2, 2008. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Democratic presidential candidates pose for photographers before their debate at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire, September 26, 2007. REUTERS/Lisa Hornak
Hillary Clinton gestures to the crowd at a campaign rally on the campus of the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, April 21, 2008. RETERS/Bradley Bower
Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama sit onstage during the CNN/Nevada Democratic Party debate at the University of Nevada Las Vegas, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chelsea and Bill Clinton Bill Clinton watch as Hillary endorsed presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Barack Obama at the National Building Museum in Washington, June 7, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Hillary Clinton waves to delegates at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 26, 2008. U.S. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Obama and Hillary wave to the crowd during a campaign rally in Orlando, Florida, October 20, 2008. REUTERS/Jim Young
A North Korean soldier looks in through the window of the T2 building as Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Defense Secretary Robert Gates tour the Demilitarized Zone in Panmunjom, South Korea, July 21, 2010. T REUTERS/Cherie Cullen/Defense...more
Secretary of State Hillary Clinton checks her PDA upon her departure in a military C-17 plane from Malta bound for Tripoli, Libya, October 18, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque in Cairo, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room of the White House, May 1, 2011. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza
Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd after delivering her "official launch speech" at a campaign kick off rally in Franklin D. Roosevelt Four Freedoms Park on Roosevelt Island in New York City, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton looks around a post to greet audience members at a campaign launch party at Carter Hill Orchard in Concord, New Hampshire, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Hillary Clinton takes the stage to speak during the Scott County Democratic Party's Red, White and Blue Dinner at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport, Iowa, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Bill Clinton listens in the wings as his wife, U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton (not pictured), speaks at a campaign stop in Davenport, Iowa January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Hillary Clinton hugs linen room worker Brana Marancic during a campaign stop at Caesar's Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 18, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Bernie Sanders speaks directly to Hillary Clinton during the Democratic presidential candidates debate at the University of New Hampshire in Durham, February 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her New York presidential primary night rally in Manhattan, April 19, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Hillary Clinton tours Munster Steel in Hammond, Indiana, April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives at a campaign rally at a community center in Charlotte, North Carolina, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Next Slideshows
World's most powerful women
Forbes ranks the most powerful women of 2016.
Mourning Muhammad Ali
The heavyweight champion is remembered for his boxing brilliance and his political activism.
Fleeing Falluja
A boat carrying fleeing civilians across a river from Falluja sank, killing at least four people, as pro-Baghdad forces almost completely encircled the Islamic...
Muhammad Ali: 1942 - 2016
Images from the life of boxing great Muhammad Ali.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.