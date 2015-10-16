Edition:
The jungle of Calais

Iraqi migrants Ibrahim, his wife Ashty, their children Mandy (L) and Muhammad (R) pose outside their caravan in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Iraqi migrants Ibrahim, his wife Ashty, their children Mandy (L) and Muhammad (R) pose outside their caravan in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. More than 3,500 people, migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant tries to stop trucks on the highway close to the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant tries to stop trucks on the highway close to the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Aziz Khan (L), 42, from Pakistan who claims he was an aeronautical engineer in the Pakistan Air Force, speaks with friends in his "hotel-shop" in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Aziz Khan (L), 42, from Pakistan who claims he was an aeronautical engineer in the Pakistan Air Force, speaks with friends in his "hotel-shop" in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp as unseasonably cool temperatures arrive in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
An aerial view of a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay is seen in Calais, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

An aerial view of a field named "new jungle" with tents and makeshift shelters where migrants and asylum seekers stay is seen in Calais, France, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
French gendarmes evacuate migrants from a truck on the highway close to the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

French gendarmes evacuate migrants from a truck on the highway close to the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants walk on the railway tracks of the freight shuttle leading to the entrance of the Channel Tunnel in Calais, France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants walk on the railway tracks of the freight shuttle leading to the entrance of the Channel Tunnel in Calais, France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants walk in a muddy street of the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants walk in a muddy street of the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Iraqi migrants Jamal (2ndR), his wife Mahan and their one-year-old daughter Elia speak with an unidentified member of their family seen inside of their wood framed tent in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Iraqi migrants Jamal (2ndR), his wife Mahan and their one-year-old daughter Elia speak with an unidentified member of their family seen inside of their wood framed tent in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A view shows tents in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp and the highway leading to the ferry harbor in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A view shows tents in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp and the highway leading to the ferry harbor in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Iraqi migrant Kazhen (R) speaks with a friend near his tent in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Iraqi migrant Kazhen (R) speaks with a friend near his tent in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Iraqi migrants Ibrahim (R), his wife Ashty (C), their children Mandy and Muhammad pose inside their caravan in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Iraqi migrants Ibrahim (R), his wife Ashty (C), their children Mandy and Muhammad pose inside their caravan in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Aziz Khan (C), 42, from Pakistan, who claims he was an aeronautical engineer in the Pakistan Air Force, poses in front of his "hotel-shop" in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Aziz Khan (C), 42, from Pakistan, who claims he was an aeronautical engineer in the Pakistan Air Force, poses in front of his "hotel-shop" in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Customers buy goods in an "hotel-shop" in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Customers buy goods in an "hotel-shop" in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants discuss in front of the church in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants discuss in front of the church in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrant jump over the highway barrier as French gendarmes inspect a truck on the highway close to the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrant jump over the highway barrier as French gendarmes inspect a truck on the highway close to the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant builds the roof of a new mosque to replace the makeshift one (L) in the "New Jungle" camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant builds the roof of a new mosque to replace the makeshift one (L) in the "New Jungle" camp in Calais, northern France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
A migrant heats water outside his tent in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A migrant heats water outside his tent in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants walk past tents in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants walk past tents in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Iraqi migrant Kazhen (2ndL) speaks with friends near their tents in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Iraqi migrant Kazhen (2ndL) speaks with friends near their tents in the "New Jungle" makeshift camp in Calais, northern France, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Migrants sit near the railway tracks of the freight shuttle leading to the entrance of the Channel Tunnel in Calais, France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Migrants sit near the railway tracks of the freight shuttle leading to the entrance of the Channel Tunnel in Calais, France, October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
