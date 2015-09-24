Edition:
The jungle of Calais

Smoke rises from burning rubbish as migrants queue during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A Syrian father refugee and his daughter stand near their tent at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, France, September 19, 2015. Around 3,500 migrants and refugees are camped in Calais, fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia and now living in the jungle. Most of them are hoping to make the crossing to England. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A migrant stands between a row of tents under a bridge near a highway overpass near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. .REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Migrants stand at a makeshift shop near tents and shelters at the camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Migrants queue during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A migrant holds a placard which reads "No Forced Deportations" as he rides his bicycle at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

A road information sign which reads "Welcome to Calais" is pictured near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A view shows tents and shelters at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Migrants stand at a makeshift shop near tents and shelters at the camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Migrants stand in front of the security gates of the ferry terminal in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

A migrant holds a placard which reads "I want to come to the U.K." on his bicycle at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/ Regis Duvignau

Migrants stand near a Calais city sign along a road near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A migrant carries his mattress as others queue for the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

An abandonned passport is seen in a field at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Migrants are reflected in a puddle as they wait for the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A migrant receives a meal from a member of refugee aid organisations during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Migrants queue during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A view shows tents and shelters at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. AREUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Migrants stand near a banner which reads "Freedom for all. Jungle for animal. Open the border" at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Migrants surround a truck carrying a refugee aid organisation which arrives to distribute food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A member of a refugee aid organisation speaks with a young migrant during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 20, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Smoke rises from burning rubbish as migrants queue during the distribution of food at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A migrant stands along a security fence topped with barbed and razor wire near the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

Discarded clothes and personal belongings are scattered on the ground as migrants queue during food distribution at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A migrant makes a victory sign at the makeshift camp called "The New Jungle" in Calais, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

