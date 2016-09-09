Edition:
The jungle of Calais

Migrants pass by a road sign as they leave the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Migrants stand under makeshift shelters in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the 'Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
Migrants pass by the "Peace Restaurant" in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters and tents where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Migrants walk past makeshift shelters in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Tuesday, September 06, 2016
Workers set-up barbed wires on top of a fence along the harbour of Calais to prevent migrants jumping aboard lorries, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / Wednesday, September 07, 2016
