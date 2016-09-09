The jungle of Calais
Migrants pass by a road sign as they leave the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters, tents and containers where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants stand under makeshift shelters in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the 'Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants pass by the "Peace Restaurant" in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An aerial view shows makeshift shelters and tents where migrants live in what is known as the "Jungle", a sprawling camp in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants walk in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Migrants walk past makeshift shelters in the northern area of the camp called the "Jungle" in Calais, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Workers set-up barbed wires on top of a fence along the harbour of Calais to prevent migrants jumping aboard lorries, France. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
