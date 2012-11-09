The Kardashian clan
Kanye West drapes his arm over the shoulder of Kim Kardashian as they watch a showing of the Marchesa Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Khloe Kardashian and her sister Kim Kardashian watching the Dallas Mavericks play the Los Angeles Clippers in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television personality Kim Kardashian attends the Vera Wang Spring/Summer 2012 collection show during New York Fashion Week, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
(L-R) Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Kim Kardashian's wedding ring is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Dubai, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Kim Kardashian arrives at the E! 20th Birthday Celebrating Two Decades of Pop Culture, in West Hollywood, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner during an NBA game in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kim Kardashian reacts while watching the Abbey Dawn New York Spring/Summer 2012 show during New York Fashion Week, September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Kim Kardashian during on the sidelines during an NBA game in Newark, January 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine
Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner arrive at the E! 20th Birthday Celebrating Two Decades of Pop Culture, in West Hollywood, May 24, 2010. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kim Kardashian gestures as she watches an NBA game between in Newark, October 31, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West as the Los Angeles Lakers played the Denver Nuggets during Game 7 of their Western Conference series in Los Angeles, May 12, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala and Salute to Industry Icons in Beverly Hills, February 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond
Kendall Jenner and younger sister Kylie Jenner arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Kourtney Kardashian arrives for the launch of her clothing line Kardashian Kollection for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Khloe Kardashian watches the second half of an NBA game in Dallas, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Stone
Khloe Kardashian and her siblings Kim Kardashian and Robert Kardashian Jr. at an NBA game in Los Angeles, January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Beyonce congratulates Kanye West as rapper Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian look on after West won the award for video director of the year at the 2012 BET Awards in Los Angeles, July 1, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Kourtney, Khloe and Kim Kardashian pose with their favorite guilty pleasure award for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 5, 2011 REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kim Kardashian poses at the gala for the opening of the Lynda and Stewart Resnick pavilion at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in Los Angeles, September 25, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Khloe Kardashian poses at the party for the television series The X Factor finalists in Los Angeles, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kim Kardashian at the premiere of The Taking of Pelham 1 2 3 in Los Angeles, June 4, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kim Kardashian attends the 17th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Khloe Kardashian talks on her phone prior to an NBA playoff game in Los Angeles, May 4, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kim Kardashian poses with a milkshake during a news conference in Dubai, October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Jumana El Heloueh
Kim Kardashian poses for photographers as she launches her perfume at a store in central London, June 8, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 19th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Viewing Party in West Hollywood, February 27, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Kendall and Kylie Jenner pose with their sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles, August 7, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Khloe Kardashian eats an ice cream a FIBA Basketball World Championship match between the USA and Lithuania in Istanbul, September 11, 2010. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian arrive for the launch of their clothing line Kardashian Kollection, for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian arrive for the launch of their clothing line Kardashian Kollection, for the British high street retail chain Dorothy Perkins in London, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Kim Kardashian walks the runway during the Hearts Truth Red Dress 2010 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 11, 2010. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Kourtney Kardashian arrives at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards in Los Angeles, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian accept the favorite guilty pleasure award for 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' at the 2011 People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles, January 5, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kendall Jenner and younger sister Kylie Jenner arrive at the grand opening of the Kardashian Khaos store at the Mirage Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Las Vegas Sun/Steve Marcus
Kim Kardashian attends the 6th Annual Hollywood Style awards at the Armand Hammer museum in Los Angeles, October 11, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kim Kardashian and sister Kourtney Kardashian arrive on the red carpet at the 61st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, September 20, 2009. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
