The Kennedys
John Kennedy Jr. plays with his mother Jacqueline Kennedy's string of false pearls in August 1962. REUTERS/Handout
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis with then Senator John F. Kennedy in Hyannisport, Massachuestts, June 27, 1953. REUTERS/Handout
President John F. Kennedy hugs his son John F. Kennedy Jr. as they sit in a rowboat on the beach in Newport, Rhode Island, September 12, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Presidential Library/The White House/Robert Knudsen/Handout
Robert F. Kennedy while on the campaign trail in 1968. REUTERS/File
Caroline Kennedy and John F. Kennedy Jr. REUTERS/File
President John F. Kennedy during a meeting with international students at the White House in 1962. REUTERS/Foreign Ministry/Handout
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy walk down the steps of Air Force One as they arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton/Handout
President John F. Kennedy delivers a speech at a rally in Fort Worth, several hours before his assassination, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
Eunice Kennedy Shriver is greeted by her brother during a bill signing at the White House. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Special Olympics
President John F. Kennedy and first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy arrive at Love Field in Dallas, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy greets a crowd at a political rally in Fort Worth, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
The motorcade carrying President John F. Kennedy rolls through the streets of Dallas minutes before his assassination, November 22, 1963 REUTERS/JFK Library/The White House/Cecil Stoughton
President John F. Kennedy, First lady Jacqueline Kennedy and Texas Governor John Connally ride through Dallas moments before Kennedy was assassinated, November 22, 1963. REUTERS/Handout
Vice President Lyndon Baines Johnson takes the presidential oath of office from Judge Sarah T. Hughes as President John F. Kennedy's widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy stands at his side aboard Air Force One at Love Field in Dallas just two...more
A military honor guard escorts the cortege bearing President John F. Kennedy's casket from the White House to the Capitol for viewing, November 24, 1963. REUTERS/US Army Signal Corps/JFK Library
President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his sister Patricia Lawford, his daughter Caroline Kennedy, his widow Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his son John F. Kennedy Jr. depart the Capitol after accompanying the...more
President John F. Kennedy's brother, Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, his widow first lady Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy and his brother Senator Ted Kennedy lead mourners away from the White House bound for his funeral, November 25,...more
President John F. Kennedy's widow, Jacqueline Bouvier Kennedy, stands with their young son John F. Kennedy Jr. and daughter Caroline as they watch the president's casket depart the White House in a cortege bound for the Capitol, November 24, 1963. ...more
President John F. Kennedy's body lies in state in the East Room of the White House early November 23, 1963. REUTERS/JFK Library/National Park Service/Abbie Rowe
Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy sits at his desk at the Justice Department in 1968. REUTERS/Handout
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Edward Kennedy in 1986. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
John F. Kennedy Jr at the 1995 launch of George magazine in New York. REUTERS/File
John F. Kennedy Jr. and his wife Carolyn Bessette stop for photographers at a gala dinner in New York, March 4, 1997. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Senator Edward Kennedy sits onstage at a naturalization ceremony for 300 new American citizens onboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy docked in Boston, March 2, 2007. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
John Fitzgerald Kennedy Jr. walks alone on the beach the morning after his grandmother Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy died at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts, January 23, 1995. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis smiles in a July 1986 photo. REUTERS/Handout
Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. share a laugh as they chat onstage at the 1998 John F. Kennedy Profiles in Courage Award ceremony at the JFK Presidential Library in Boston, May 29, 1998. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Senator Edward Kennedy receives a handshake from one of the oldest men in the village of Mathopastad, South Africa, January 7, 1985. REUTERS/Greg English
John F. Kennedy Jr. works the crowd on behalf of his uncle after the Senator accepted the Massachusetts Democratic State nomination for Senator at the Democratic State Convention in Worcester, June 3, 1994. REUTERS/File
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis sits with her daughter Caroline Schlossberg on the side of a yacht off Massachusetts in a file photo. REUTERS/File
Senator Edward Kennedy sits next to Senate Democratic Leaders during a news conference about the results of the vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, January 24, 2006. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Senator Edward Kennedy walks along the Berlin Wall in 1989. REUTERS/Michael Probst
Robert Kennedy Jr. listens during a rally to urge Congress to keep the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska free from oil exploration and drilling outside the Capitol, September 20, 2005. REUTERS/Larry Downing
John F. Kennedy, Jr. laughs with an unidentified friend as they watch a tennis match in New York in a file photo. REUTERS/File
Eunice Kennedy Shriver poses with an athlete at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in North Carolina in 1999. REUTERS/Courtesy of the Special Olympics/Handout
Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg and her brother John F. Kennedy Jr. in a file photo. REUTERS/File
Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg waves from the podium at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
President Barack Obama examines the "Resolute Desk" while visiting with Caroline Kennedy Schlossberg in the Oval Office, March 3, 2009. REUTERS/Pete Souza/The White House/Handout
Eunice Kennedy Shriver (C) poses with athletes at the Special Olympics World Summer Games 2003 in Ireland. REUTERS/Photo Courtesy of the Special Olympics/Handout
Senator Ted Kennedy gestures on stage at the 2008 Democratic National Convention in Denver, August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
