The kibbutz life

A girl stands next to bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities traditionally based on agriculture, seemed all but doomed. But the last few years have seen a surprising turnaround, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they find in cities for a cheaper, rural lifestyle in a closely knit community. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A girl stands next to bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities traditionally based on agriculture, seemed all but doomed. But the last few years have seen a surprising turnaround, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they find in cities for a cheaper, rural lifestyle in a closely knit community. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
People attend the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. The pioneering socialist and Zionist spirit that drove the movement in the 1950s, '60s and '70s ran head-on into the consumerist, free-market 1980s and came off worse. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

People attend the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. The pioneering socialist and Zionist spirit that drove the movement in the 1950s, '60s and '70s ran head-on into the consumerist, free-market 1980s and came off worse. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A kibbutz member pets a calf at the dairy farm in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. The kibbutzim were hit hard by financial crisis that gripped Israel in the mid-1980s and youngsters abandoned the communal dream and headed to cities. Kibbutzim found themselves graying and failing. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A kibbutz member pets a calf at the dairy farm in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. The kibbutzim were hit hard by financial crisis that gripped Israel in the mid-1980s and youngsters abandoned the communal dream and headed to cities. Kibbutzim found themselves graying and failing. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Yair Ortal runs in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. In some cases the new "kibbutzniks" are those who left to try something different only to return later in life. Others include career city folk who want a complete change of lifestyle. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Yair Ortal runs in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. In some cases the new "kibbutzniks" are those who left to try something different only to return later in life. Others include career city folk who want a complete change of lifestyle. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Oded Viner-Shwarzbard stands in the kitchen of the restaurant he runs in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. There are 274 kibbutzim - mostly in Israel, though around 20 are in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights - and their population is growing rapidly, at 3 percent last year versus 1.1 percent a decade ago. The national average is 1.9 percent. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Oded Viner-Shwarzbard stands in the kitchen of the restaurant he runs in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. There are 274 kibbutzim - mostly in Israel, though around 20 are in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and Golan Heights - and their population is growing rapidly, at 3 percent last year versus 1.1 percent a decade ago. The national average is 1.9 percent. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Girls play on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Girls play on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children sit on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Children sit on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Guy Grinbaum (L) sits with his son Beeri outside their home in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Guy Grinbaum (L) sits with his son Beeri outside their home in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children play on swings in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Children play on swings in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Children play on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities traditionally based on agriculture, seemed all but doomed. But the last few years have seen a surprising turnaround, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they find in cities for a cheaper, rural lifestyle in a closely knit community. Picture taken May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Children play on bales of hay at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities traditionally based on agriculture, seemed all but doomed. But the last few years have seen a surprising turnaround, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they find in cities for a cheaper, rural lifestyle in a closely knit community. Picture taken May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
A kibbutz member looks at her son as he sits in a child bicycle seat in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A kibbutz member looks at her son as he sits in a child bicycle seat in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shira Ortal plays outside her home in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Shira Ortal plays outside her home in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A kibbutz member works at the stable in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A kibbutz member works at the stable in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Food is served at the dining room in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Food is served at the dining room in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights, near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Shira Ortal plays in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Shira Ortal plays in Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Mothers carry their babies on stage at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Mothers carry their babies on stage at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A general view shows Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

A general view shows Kibbutz Ortal in the Israeli occupied Golan Heights near the ceasefire line between Israel and Syria May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Girls wearing white dresses and flower wreaths prepare to perform at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities traditionally based on agriculture, seemed all but doomed. But the last few years have seen a surprising turnaround, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they find in cities for a cheaper, rural lifestyle in a closely knit community. Picture taken May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Girls wearing white dresses and flower wreaths prepare to perform at the annual harvest festival in Kibbutz Degania Alef on the shores of the Sea of Galilee, northern Israel May 23, 2015. Twenty-five years ago kibbutzim, collective communities traditionally based on agriculture, seemed all but doomed. But the last few years have seen a surprising turnaround, with young families seeking to escape the high cost of living and alienation they find in cities for a cheaper, rural lifestyle in a closely knit community. Picture taken May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
