The Kurdish front

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi...more

Reuters / Wednesday, February 25, 2015
A fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fires an anti-aircraft weapon from Tel Tawil village in the direction of Islamic State fighters positioned in the countryside of the town of Tel Tamr, Syria, February 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carries a boy injured by what they said was a mine after they fled Maskana town in the Aleppo countryside and make their way towards the Turkish border in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul, Iraq, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul, Iraq, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 15, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter launches mortar shells towards Zummar, controlled by Islamic State, near Mosul, Iraq, September 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
Kurdish fighters gesture while carrying their parties' flags in Tel Abyad of Raqqa governorate after they said they took control of the area June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from IS in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from IS in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Thursday, May 14, 2015
A Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter walks amid debris around damaged silos of Aliya village after saying that they retook control of the area from IS in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain May 13, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Wednesday, January 28, 2015
Fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) patrol on a motorcycle in the streets of the northern Syrian town of Kobani January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border...more

Reuters / Monday, October 27, 2014
A female Kurdish refugee tries to call relatives who are still trapped in Kobani as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town during heavy fighting between Islamic State militants and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, as seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 27, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish mourners shovel earth into a grave during the burial of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Kurdish mourners shovel earth into a grave during the burial of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2014....more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 12, 2014
Kurdish mourners shovel earth into a grave during the burial of Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in the Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province November 12, 2014. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
A Kurdish fighter keeps guard while overlooking positions of Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Tuesday, August 19, 2014
Kurdish fighters stand guard at a location overlooking positions held by Islamic State militants near Mosul in northern Iraq August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A female Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) fighter stands near a security position in Sinjar, Iraq, March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A member of the Kurdish security forces walks away from a controlled explosion in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

A member of the Kurdish security forces walks away from a controlled explosion in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad

Reuters / Wednesday, June 18, 2014
A member of the Kurdish security forces walks away from a controlled explosion in the town of Tuz Khurmato, north of the capital Baghdad, June 17, 2014. REUTERS/Yahya Ahmad
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighter carry blankets and provisions as they head towards their position near the frontline against Islamic State fighters in the southern countryside of Ras al-Ain, Syria, April 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Turkish Kurd shows the victory sign as he carries a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

A Turkish Kurd shows the victory sign as he carries a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 23, 2014
A Turkish Kurd shows the victory sign as he carries a coffin during the funeral of three Kurdish fighters killed during clashes against Islamic State in Syrian town of Kobani, at a cemetery in the southeastern town of Suruc, Sanliurfa province October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A female Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) points her weapon as she takes up a position to guard an area in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, Syria, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

A female Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) points her weapon as she takes up a position to guard an area in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, Syria, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze

Reuters / Thursday, June 20, 2013
A female Kurdish fighter from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) points her weapon as she takes up a position to guard an area in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, Syria, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Kelze
Kurdish female fighters from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) are seen on a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Kurdish town of Ifrin, in Aleppo's countryside, Syria, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Roshak Ahmad

Kurdish female fighters from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) are seen on a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Kurdish town of Ifrin, in Aleppo's countryside, Syria, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Roshak Ahmad

Reuters / Wednesday, October 16, 2013
Kurdish female fighters from the Popular Protection Units (YPG) are seen on a vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft weapon in the Kurdish town of Ifrin, in Aleppo's countryside, Syria, October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Roshak Ahmad
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take up position near their camp in Gwar, northern Iraq September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take up position near their camp in Gwar, northern Iraq September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 23, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga fighters take up position near their camp in Gwar, northern Iraq September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighborhood, Syria, November 23, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighborhood, Syria, November 23, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Sunday, November 23, 2014
An explosion following an air strike is seen in western Kobani neighborhood, Syria, November 23, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Relatives and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) members gesture during the funeral of fellow fighters, who were killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in the Iraqi city of Rabia on the Iraqi-Syrian border, at Ras al-Ain city in Syria's Hasakah province August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Relatives and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) members gesture during the funeral of fellow fighters, who were killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in the Iraqi city of Rabia on the Iraqi-Syrian border, at Ras al-Ain city in...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 07, 2014
Relatives and Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) members gesture during the funeral of fellow fighters, who were killed during clashes with Islamic State fighters in the Iraqi city of Rabia on the Iraqi-Syrian border, at Ras al-Ain city in Syria's Hasakah province August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) enters a building in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) enters a building in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, November 06, 2013
A member of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) enters a building in the west of the city of Ras al-Ain, Syria, after capturing it from Islamist rebels November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
A deserted stronghold that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Islamic Caliphate State, accountability center, the succession to the Platform of prophecy." REUTERS/Rodi Said

A deserted stronghold that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Islamic Caliphate State, accountability center, the succession to the Platform of prophecy."...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A deserted stronghold that belonged to Islamic State fighters is seen in Tel Abyad town, Raqqa governorate, June 16, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Islamic Caliphate State, accountability center, the succession to the Platform of prophecy." REUTERS/Rodi Said
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) goes back to her place after receiving her military card at a military camp in Ras a-Ain, Syria, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) goes back to her place after receiving her military card at a military camp in Ras a-Ain, Syria, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Saturday, January 31, 2015
A female fighter of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) goes back to her place after receiving her military card at a military camp in Ras a-Ain, Syria, January 30, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter carries a weapon as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul, Iraq, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter carries a weapon as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul, Iraq, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Monday, September 08, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter carries a weapon as he takes up position in an area overlooking Baretle village, which is controlled by the Islamic State, in Khazir, on the edge of Mosul, Iraq, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, Iraq, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, Iraq, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Reuters / Wednesday, September 03, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter walks past a mannequin leaning on the wall of the former headquarters of Islamic State militants in Sulaiman Pek, Iraq, after the town was recaptured this week, September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters take position in the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters take position in the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, June 15, 2015
Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) fighters take position in the northern Syrian town of Tel Abyad as they are pictured from the Turkish border town of Akcakale, in Sanliurfa province, Turkey, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, December 23, 2014
Female fighters of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) stand near the border between Syria and Iraq, close to the Iraqi town of Snoun December 22, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Kurdish Peshmerga forces drive a vehicle near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State (IS) insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Kurdish Peshmerga forces drive a vehicle near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State (IS) insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, August 18, 2014
Kurdish Peshmerga forces drive a vehicle near the town of Makhmur, south of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan after Islamic State (IS) insurgents withdrew August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting on November 9, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting on November 9, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Sunday, November 09, 2014
Armed men, believed to be Kurdish fighters, stand behind a destroyed building in the Syrian town of Kobani during fighting on November 9, 2014. Picture taken from the Turkish side of the Turkish-Syrian border. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Kurdish refugees watch from a hilltop as thick smoke rises from the Syrian town of Kobani during heavy fighting between Islamic State and Kurdish Peshmerga forces, seen from near the Mursitpinar border crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Reuters / Saturday, September 27, 2014
A cradle left behind by Syrian Kurdish refugees lies at the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
