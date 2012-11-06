Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 5, 2012 | 11:35pm EST

The last day

<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 05, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
1 / 32
<p>A volunteer sets up voting machines at Legend Elementary School in Newark, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan </p>

A volunteer sets up voting machines at Legend Elementary School in Newark, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Monday, November 05, 2012

A volunteer sets up voting machines at Legend Elementary School in Newark, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matt Sullivan

Close
2 / 32
<p>President Obama speaks at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama speaks at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 05, 2012

President Obama speaks at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
3 / 32
<p>A crowd is seen across the street as Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A crowd is seen across the street as Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 05, 2012

A crowd is seen across the street as Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
4 / 32
<p>Daniel Fink, a field director, checks a computer at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Daniel Fink, a field director, checks a computer at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, November 05, 2012

Daniel Fink, a field director, checks a computer at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
5 / 32
<p>Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 05, 2012

Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Fairfax, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
6 / 32
<p>Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, November 05, 2012

Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign rally in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
7 / 32
<p>Volunteer Ricky Hall leaves a flyer at a door as he canvasses for President Obama in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Volunteer Ricky Hall leaves a flyer at a door as he canvasses for President Obama in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Monday, November 05, 2012

Volunteer Ricky Hall leaves a flyer at a door as he canvasses for President Obama in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
8 / 32
<p>Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, November 05, 2012

Mitt Romney holds up a baby he plucked from the audience as he takes the stage at a campaign rally at the airport in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
9 / 32
<p>President Obama makes calls to volunteers who have helped his re-election cause, from the German Village election campaign office in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

President Obama makes calls to volunteers who have helped his re-election cause, from the German Village election campaign office in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 05, 2012

President Obama makes calls to volunteers who have helped his re-election cause, from the German Village election campaign office in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
10 / 32
<p>Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 05, 2012

Mitt Romney kisses his wife Ann at a campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 32
<p>Bruce Springsteen performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

Bruce Springsteen performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 05, 2012

Bruce Springsteen performs for President Obama at an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
12 / 32
<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 05, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney attend a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
13 / 32
<p>Volunteers Kay Pruitt and Debbie Snowdon (R) make phone calls to voters from the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party office in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane</p>

Volunteers Kay Pruitt and Debbie Snowdon (R) make phone calls to voters from the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party office in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Monday, November 05, 2012

Volunteers Kay Pruitt and Debbie Snowdon (R) make phone calls to voters from the Mecklenburg County Democratic Party office in Charlotte, North Carolina, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Keane

Close
14 / 32
<p>A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 05, 2012

A supporter of Mitt Romney attends a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
15 / 32
<p>Vice President Joe Biden leans in to look at a baby during a stop at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

Vice President Joe Biden leans in to look at a baby during a stop at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Monday, November 05, 2012

Vice President Joe Biden leans in to look at a baby during a stop at a restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Close
16 / 32
<p>Paul Ryan's son Sam is seen backstage after a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Paul Ryan's son Sam is seen backstage after a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 05, 2012

Paul Ryan's son Sam is seen backstage after a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
17 / 32
<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 05, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 32
<p>A Secret Service agent holds the door for Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer</p>

A Secret Service agent holds the door for Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 05, 2012

A Secret Service agent holds the door for Republican vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
19 / 32
<p>The Republican party information table is seen at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

The Republican party information table is seen at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, November 05, 2012

The Republican party information table is seen at a Romney/Ryan office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
20 / 32
<p>Voters place absentee ballots into a ballot box outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller </p>

Voters place absentee ballots into a ballot box outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller

Monday, November 05, 2012

Voters place absentee ballots into a ballot box outside the Orange County Supervisor of Elections office in Orlando, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Scott A. Miller

Close
21 / 32
<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a rally after arriving in his campaign plane in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a rally after arriving in his campaign plane in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Monday, November 05, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks at a rally after arriving in his campaign plane in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Close
22 / 32
<p>Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 05, 2012

Paul Ryan attends a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
23 / 32
<p>President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing </p>

President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Monday, November 05, 2012

President Obama shakes hands at a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Close
24 / 32
<p>High school students Even Allenegui and Amanda Hannibal work for school credit during an International Longshore and Warehouse Union get-out-the-vote phone banking event at the No on 32 GOTV headquarters in San Pedro, California, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn</p>

High school students Even Allenegui and Amanda Hannibal work for school credit during an International Longshore and Warehouse Union get-out-the-vote phone banking event at the No on 32 GOTV headquarters in San Pedro, California, November 5,...more

Monday, November 05, 2012

High school students Even Allenegui and Amanda Hannibal work for school credit during an International Longshore and Warehouse Union get-out-the-vote phone banking event at the No on 32 GOTV headquarters in San Pedro, California, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Close
25 / 32
<p>Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 05, 2012

Mitt Romney arrives at a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
26 / 32
<p>Margie Pecus, a volunteer, talks on a phone at an Obama Milwaukee office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Milwaukee, November 5, 2012 . REUTERS/Darren Hauck </p>

Margie Pecus, a volunteer, talks on a phone at an Obama Milwaukee office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Milwaukee, November 5, 2012 . REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Monday, November 05, 2012

Margie Pecus, a volunteer, talks on a phone at an Obama Milwaukee office as volunteers get in their last efforts the day before election day in Milwaukee, November 5, 2012 . REUTERS/Darren Hauck

Close
27 / 32
<p>A staff member waves in a bus with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

A staff member waves in a bus with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Monday, November 05, 2012

A staff member waves in a bus with Paul Ryan at a campaign event at Johnson's Corner in Johnstown, Colorado, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Close
28 / 32
<p>Supporters of Mitt Romney take part in a prayer before the start of a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

Supporters of Mitt Romney take part in a prayer before the start of a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, November 05, 2012

Supporters of Mitt Romney take part in a prayer before the start of a campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
29 / 32
<p>President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Monday, November 05, 2012

President Obama waves on stage with rapper Jay-Z and musician Bruce Springsteen at the end of an election campaign rally in Columbus, Ohio, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Close
30 / 32
<p>New York City Marathon runners carry relief supplies through a damaged neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. Hundreds of runners in New York City are refusing to let a canceled marathon spoil their Sunday plans and are channeling months of preparation into informal runs intended to benefit victims of superstorm Sandy. Early Sunday, more than 1,000 people, many of whom had planned to run the race, crowded onto two Staten Island Ferry boats, headed to the stricken borough with relief supplies ranging from food to plastic bags to help residents store belongings from damaged or destroyed homes. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)</p>

New York City Marathon runners carry relief supplies through a damaged neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. Hundreds of runners in New York City are refusing to let a canceled marathon spoil their Sunday plans and...more

Monday, November 05, 2012

New York City Marathon runners carry relief supplies through a damaged neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. Hundreds of runners in New York City are refusing to let a canceled marathon spoil their Sunday plans and are channeling months of preparation into informal runs intended to benefit victims of superstorm Sandy. Early Sunday, more than 1,000 people, many of whom had planned to run the race, crowded onto two Staten Island Ferry boats, headed to the stricken borough with relief supplies ranging from food to plastic bags to help residents store belongings from damaged or destroyed homes. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)

Close
31 / 32
<p>A woman sifts through donated clothing that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold early on Sunday amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER)</p>

A woman sifts through donated clothing that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled...more

Monday, November 05, 2012

A woman sifts through donated clothing that had been left on the street for victims of superstorm Sandy in the Rockaways neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York, November 4, 2012. Victims of superstorm Sandy on the U.S. East Coast struggled against the cold early on Sunday amid fuel shortages and power outages even as officials fretted about getting voters displaced by the storm to polling stations for Tuesday's presidential election. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENVIRONMENT DISASTER)

Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
Battle for Ohio

Battle for Ohio

Next Slideshows

Battle for Ohio

Battle for Ohio

The fight to win over the crucial state.

Nov 05 2012
Shock on Staten Island

Shock on Staten Island

Scenes from the stricken borough following Hurricane Sandy.

Nov 05 2012
Rise of Russia's far-right

Rise of Russia's far-right

A look at the rise of Russia's far-right nationalists.

Nov 05 2012
Sandy's victims brace for cold

Sandy's victims brace for cold

Fuel and housing crises loom as victims of superstorm Sandy struggle without heat in near-freezing temperatures.

Nov 05 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast