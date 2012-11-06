The last day

New York City Marathon runners carry relief supplies through a damaged neighborhood in the Staten Island borough of New York November 4, 2012. Hundreds of runners in New York City are refusing to let a canceled marathon spoil their Sunday plans and are channeling months of preparation into informal runs intended to benefit victims of superstorm Sandy. Early Sunday, more than 1,000 people, many of whom had planned to run the race, crowded onto two Staten Island Ferry boats, headed to the stricken borough with relief supplies ranging from food to plastic bags to help residents store belongings from damaged or destroyed homes. REUTERS/Adrees Latif (UNITED STATES - Tags: DISASTER ENVIRONMENT)