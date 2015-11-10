Edition:
United States
Pictures | Mon Nov 9, 2015 | 7:15pm EST

The last movie projectionist

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the last of Portugal's travelling film projectionists. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks his projector before showing a film in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. Shades of Oscar-winning classic "Cinema Paradiso" run through the life of Feliciano, a sprightly 75-year-old who fears he may be the last of Portugal's travelling film projectionists. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
1 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not plan to retire just yet. But he is resigned to the fact that the Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made his craft obsolete. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not...more

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares a reel before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. After six decades travelling 2.5 million miles (4 million km ) to screen 4,000 films in Portugal's far-flung villages, Feliciano does not plan to retire just yet. But he is resigned to the fact that the Internet, digital TV and distribution monopolies have made his craft obsolete. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
2 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, prepares his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
3 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
4 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, arrives to check a theatre before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, arrives to check a theatre before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, arrives to check a theatre before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
5 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
6 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks the lens of his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks the lens of his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, checks the lens of his projector in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
7 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is congratulated by a crowd at the end of a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is congratulated by a crowd at the end of a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is congratulated by a crowd at the end of a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
8 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, climbs the stairs at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, climbs the stairs at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, climbs the stairs at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
9 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, carries projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, carries projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, carries projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
10 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, puts a megaphone on his van to announce a film in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, puts a megaphone on his van to announce a film in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, puts a megaphone on his van to announce a film in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
11 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, unloads equipment before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, unloads equipment before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, unloads equipment before a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
12 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
13 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is reflected in a picture of actors Laurel and Hardy, at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is reflected in a picture of actors Laurel and Hardy, at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, is reflected in a picture of actors Laurel and Hardy, at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
14 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, spools film onto projection reels at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
15 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, shows a film during a projection in Monforte, Portugal May 16, 2015. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
16 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, drives home after projecting a film a film in Castro Verde, Portugal September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, drives home after projecting a film a film in Castro Verde, Portugal September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, drives home after projecting a film a film in Castro Verde, Portugal September 1, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
17 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, walks after a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, walks after a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, walks after a projection in Castro Verde, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
18 / 19
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, poses for a portrait at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, poses for a portrait at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / Monday, November 09, 2015
Projectionist Antonio Feliciano, 75, poses for a portrait at Girasol cinema in Vila Nova de Milfontes, Portugal August 31, 2013. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The battlefield that time forgot

The battlefield that time forgot

Next Slideshows

The battlefield that time forgot

The battlefield that time forgot

Almost 100 years after WWI a small wooden cross planted in the middle of the trenches marks the place where a French soldier gave his life.

Nov 09 2015
Rising from the salt water

Rising from the salt water

Tourists flock to the Argentinian town of Epecuen after flood waters that submerged it for more than two decades recede.

Nov 09 2015
Gender pay gap

Gender pay gap

The top 10 occupations with the biggest pay gap between men and women.

Nov 09 2015
The war on polio

The war on polio

A global vaccination campaign has all but beaten the crippling virus, with only Pakistan and Afghanistan reporting cases this year.

Nov 09 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast