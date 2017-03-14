The last of the Goodyear blimps
A worker holds the tail of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A worker climbs a pole to release the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers continue the decommissioning of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers look at one of the tail fins of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as it is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A marker board shows the work plan to decommission the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers begin the decommissioning of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers gather under the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as they begin its decommissioning in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers lift a tail fin of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers gather for a group picture before beginning the decommissioning of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimp's, in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers take apart the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, is readied for decommissioning in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Workers gather to begin the decommissioning of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Parts of the "Spirit of Innovation", the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps, are towed away as the airship is decommissioned in Carson, California. REUTERS/Mike Blake
