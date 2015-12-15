Edition:
The last time rates went up

Donald Trump was busy hosting the reality series "The Apprentice." His wife and children, Donald Trump Jr. (L), daughter Tiffany Trump (2nd L), wife Melania (2nd R) and daughter Ivanka, pose with him after the live telecast of the season five finale in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Donald Trump was busy hosting the reality series "The Apprentice." His wife and children, Donald Trump Jr. (L), daughter Tiffany Trump (2nd L), wife Melania (2nd R) and daughter Ivanka, pose with him after the live telecast of the season five finale...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2006
Donald Trump was busy hosting the reality series "The Apprentice." His wife and children, Donald Trump Jr. (L), daughter Tiffany Trump (2nd L), wife Melania (2nd R) and daughter Ivanka, pose with him after the live telecast of the season five finale in Los Angeles, California June 5, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hip-hop power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce were just dating. Here they perform the song "Deja vu" at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Hip-hop power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce were just dating. Here they perform the song "Deja vu" at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, June 27, 2006
Hip-hop power couple Jay-Z and Beyonce were just dating. Here they perform the song "Deja vu" at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Nintendo released their interactive game console Wii and introduced the world to their mysteriously armless avatars. An employee is pictured here displaying the console's control unit before their corporate strategy meeting in Tokyo June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Nintendo released their interactive game console Wii and introduced the world to their mysteriously armless avatars. An employee is pictured here displaying the console's control unit before their corporate strategy meeting in Tokyo June 7, 2006....more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2006
Nintendo released their interactive game console Wii and introduced the world to their mysteriously armless avatars. An employee is pictured here displaying the console's control unit before their corporate strategy meeting in Tokyo June 7, 2006. REUTERS/Issei Kato
The Miami Heat -- before Lebron James took his talents to the team -- won the NBA championship. Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal (R) celebrate after winning Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Texas, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

The Miami Heat -- before Lebron James took his talents to the team -- won the NBA championship. Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal (R) celebrate after winning Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Texas, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, June 21, 2006
The Miami Heat -- before Lebron James took his talents to the team -- won the NBA championship. Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O'Neal (R) celebrate after winning Game 6 against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas, Texas, June 20, 2006. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Singer Chris Brown was just emerging on the scene. He poses with the Best New Artist and Viewer's Choice awards he won at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Singer Chris Brown was just emerging on the scene. He poses with the Best New Artist and Viewer's Choice awards he won at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Wednesday, June 28, 2006
Singer Chris Brown was just emerging on the scene. He poses with the Best New Artist and Viewer's Choice awards he won at the 2006 BET Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles June 27, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
The U.S. was still engaged in combat operations in Iraq. Marines from the Hawaii-based Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment search for weapons caches and explosives in a house in Barwana, Iraq on June 16, 2006. REUTERS/Sgt. Roe F. Seigle/U.S. Army/Handout

The U.S. was still engaged in combat operations in Iraq. Marines from the Hawaii-based Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment search for weapons caches and explosives in a house in Barwana, Iraq on June 16, 2006. REUTERS/Sgt. Roe F....more

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2006
The U.S. was still engaged in combat operations in Iraq. Marines from the Hawaii-based Lima Company, 3rd Battalion, 3rd Marine Regiment search for weapons caches and explosives in a house in Barwana, Iraq on June 16, 2006. REUTERS/Sgt. Roe F. Seigle/U.S. Army/Handout
The Terminator ran for re-election in California. Then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife Maria Shriver talk to the media after he casts his vote in the 2006 California primary election at a polling place in Los Angeles, California June 6, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

The Terminator ran for re-election in California. Then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife Maria Shriver talk to the media after he casts his vote in the 2006 California primary election at a polling place in Los Angeles,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, June 06, 2006
The Terminator ran for re-election in California. Then-California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and his wife Maria Shriver talk to the media after he casts his vote in the 2006 California primary election at a polling place in Los Angeles, California June 6, 2006. REUTERS/Phil McCarten
Flip phones were still in vogue. A Nokia store in Chicago displays models of the Nokia 8801 cellular phones during the store's grand opening on June 24, 2006. It shut down in 2010 after Apple entered the scene with the iPhone. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Flip phones were still in vogue. A Nokia store in Chicago displays models of the Nokia 8801 cellular phones during the store's grand opening on June 24, 2006. It shut down in 2010 after Apple entered the scene with the iPhone. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Reuters / Saturday, June 24, 2006
Flip phones were still in vogue. A Nokia store in Chicago displays models of the Nokia 8801 cellular phones during the store's grand opening on June 24, 2006. It shut down in 2010 after Apple entered the scene with the iPhone. REUTERS/Frank Polich
Then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dealt with routine Federal Reserve business, like interest rate hikes. It would be another two years before he would deal with the economic crisis of 2008. Here he speaks before the Economic Club of Chicago, June 15, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress

Then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dealt with routine Federal Reserve business, like interest rate hikes. It would be another two years before he would deal with the economic crisis of 2008. Here he speaks before the Economic Club of Chicago,...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 15, 2006
Then-Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dealt with routine Federal Reserve business, like interest rate hikes. It would be another two years before he would deal with the economic crisis of 2008. Here he speaks before the Economic Club of Chicago, June 15, 2006. REUTERS/John Gress
