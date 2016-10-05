Edition:
The lifejackets of Lesbos

Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump on the island of Lesbos, Greece. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A pile of life vests are left by migrants beside a water stream, at a beach during a rain storm on the Greek island of Lesbos. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Life vests and tubes left by migrants float by a beach during a rain storm. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Life jackets, deflated dinghies and life tubes left behind by refugees and migrants are seen on the roadside near a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos. REUTERS/Dimitris Michalakis

A long exposure photo shows thousands of lifejackets. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A beach covered with deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Thousands of lifejackets left by migrants and refugees are piled up at a garbage dump. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Lifejackets are seen inside a wrecked boat used by refugees and migrants to cross part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey to Greece at a garbage dump. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

A deflated dinghy, lifejackets and lifetubes. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

