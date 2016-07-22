Edition:
The little prince

Britain's Prince George with the family pet dog, Lupo, in mid-July at his home in Norfolk. Matt Porteous/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Prince George at his home in Norfolk in mid-July. Matt Porteous/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Prince George at his home in Norfolk in mid-July. Matt Porteous/Duke and Duchess of Cambridge via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, July 22, 2016
Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, June 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Saturday, June 13, 2015
Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, July 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Prince George of Cambridge leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, July 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, July 05, 2015
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, June 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge

Reuters / Saturday, June 06, 2015
Prince George examines a butterfly on the hand of his father during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, May 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Reuters / Monday, July 21, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, April 25, 2014
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince George during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, April 20, 2014
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, April 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, April 09, 2014
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in New Zealand, April 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Sunday, April 06, 2014
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 23, 2013
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Tuesday, July 23, 2013
