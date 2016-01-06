The little prince
Britain's Prince George stands outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain, in a photo taken by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge on January 6, 2016. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George outside the Westacre Montessori School nursery in King's Lynn, Britain. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
Britain's Prince William, his wife Kate, and their children George and Charlotte pose in late October 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jelf/Handout
Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Prince George of Cambridge leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George examines a butterfly on the hand of his father during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince George during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
