The little prince
Prince George meets the President of the United States Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama (behind) at Kensington Palace, London, with Prince William Friday April 22, 2016. Kensington Palace/Pete Souza/White House Photographer/PA Wire/Handout...more
President Barack Obama and Prince William watch while Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge plays with Prince George as he rides a rocking horse Friday April 22, 2016. Kensington Palace/PA Wire/Handout via Reuters
Queen Elizabeth II poses with her five great-grandchildren and her two youngest grandchildren in the Green Drawing Room, part of Windsor Castle's semi-State apartments. The children are: James, Viscount Severn (left), 8, and Lady Louise (second...more
Prince Willian holding Prince George, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry stand on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Prince George looks into the pram of his sister Princess Charlotte after her christening at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene in Sandringham, Britain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool
Prince George of Cambridge leaves the Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham Estate for the Christening of Princess Charlotte of Cambridge, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince George and Princess Charlotte in a photo taken by the Duchess in mid-May at Anmer Hall in Norfolk released on June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George examines a butterfly on the hand of his father during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Prince William returns with his son George to the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, after the birth of his daughter in London, May 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George as they prepare to board a plane to depart Canberra, Australia, April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, carries Prince George during a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince William holds Prince George as his mother gives him a toy during a visit to the Bilby Enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo, April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge carries her son Prince George after his christening at St James's Palace in London, October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in central London, July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
