The littlest prince
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she talks to other parents at a Plunket play group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/James Whatling/Pool
Prince George looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George plays with a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince George looks around at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, reacts as she carries her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as she picks up a toy during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince George plays with his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Prince William in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Members of the Royal New Zealand Airforce and the royal household carry luggage from the royal plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she holds her son Prince George after disembarking with her husband, Prince William, from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Amanda Cook Tucker (R), hairdresser of Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, walks from a plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
