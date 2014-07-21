The littlest prince
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, carries her son Prince George alongside her husband Prince William as they visit the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appears with her baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's Prince William holds his baby son outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital before leaving with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/POOL
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge appear with their baby son, outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William carries his baby son in a car seat, as he leaves the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, in central London July 23, 2013. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, pose in the garden of the Middleton family home in Bucklebury, southern England, with their son Prince George, cocker spaniel Lupo and Middleton family pet Tilly, in this undated...more
Britain's Prince William carries his son Prince George as they arrive for his son's christening at St James's Palace in London October 23, 2013. REUTERS/John Stillwell/pool
Britain's Prince William, his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, and their son Prince George disembark from their plane after arriving in Wellington, New Zealand April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, looks at other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty...more
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Marty Melville/Pool
Britain's Prince George is seen with some of his mother Catherine, The Duchess of Cambridge's hair in his mouth, as she holds him during a Plunket nurse and parents' group event at Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014....more
Britain's Prince George is seen ahead of his first birthday during a visit to the Sensational Butterflies exhibition at the Natural History Museum in London July 2, 2014. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George after disembarking their plane with her husband Britain's Prince William in Wellington, New Zealand April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Prince George, son of Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, is pictured near other babies during a Plunket nurse and parents group event at the Government House in Wellington, New Zealand April 9, 2014....more
Britain's Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, watch as their son Prince George looks at a Bilby which has been named after him at Taronga Zoo in Sydney April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Britain's Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, holds her son Prince George as they prepare to board a plane with her husband Prince William to depart Canberra, Australia April 25, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, and her husband, Britain's Prince William, reacts as their son Prince George bites a small present that was given to him at the enclosure of an Australian animal called a Bilby, which has been named after the...more
Britain's Prince George chews on a commemorative card given to him by his mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, as he is held by his father Prince William at the Bilby Enclosure in Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris...more
Britain's Prince George holds a toy Bilby during a visit to Taronga Zoo in Sydney, Australia April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/Pool
Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, stands beside her husband Britain's Prince William with their son Prince George as they depart Wellington, New Zealand on an Australian air force jet, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps
