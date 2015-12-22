Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Dec 22, 2015 | 11:30am EST

The longest night

Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade as they burn a giant hand structure in Toronto, Canada December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade as they burn a giant hand structure in Toronto, Canada December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade as they burn a giant hand structure in Toronto, Canada December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
1 / 15
Reveler Jacqueline Fernandez looks on in the rain during the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, Canada, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reveler Jacqueline Fernandez looks on in the rain during the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, Canada, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Reveler Jacqueline Fernandez looks on in the rain during the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, Canada, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
2 / 15
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and...more

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. Stonehenge is a celebrated venue of festivities during the winter solstice - the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere - and it attracts thousands of revelers, spiritualists and tourists. Druids, a pagan religious order dating back to Celtic Britain, believe Stonehenge was a center of spiritualism more than 2,000 years ago. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
3 / 15
A druid holds his sword as he celebrates the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

A druid holds his sword as he celebrates the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
A druid holds his sword as he celebrates the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
4 / 15
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
5 / 15
People participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
People participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
6 / 15
People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
7 / 15
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
8 / 15
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Revelers celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
9 / 15
Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Revelers take part in the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
10 / 15
Revelers meditate as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Revelers meditate as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty

Reuters / Tuesday, December 22, 2015
Revelers meditate as they celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge on Salisbury Plain in southern England December 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Close
11 / 15
A performer throws a baton with fire on it in the air at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A performer throws a baton with fire on it in the air at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A performer throws a baton with fire on it in the air at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
12 / 15
A woman wears costume as she participates in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

A woman wears costume as she participates in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A woman wears costume as she participates in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
13 / 15
People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
People wear costumes as they participate in the ancient Yule Log dragging tradition during winter solstice celebrations in Riga, Latvia, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
Close
14 / 15
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
A performer blows fire from her mouth at the 26th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

Next Slideshows

Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Universe mix-up

Miss Colombia is mistakenly crowned Miss Universe after host Steve Harvey reads the wrong name and then hands the crown over to Miss Philippines.

Dec 21 2015
Christmas in Peru's prisons

Christmas in Peru's prisons

Happy holidays from inside the men's and women's prisons in Peru.

Dec 21 2015
Wild winter weather

Wild winter weather

Snow in California, green hills at Europe's ski resorts, and more unusual winter weather around the world.

Dec 21 2015
Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa Claus is coming to town

Santa makes appearances all over the world leading up to Christmas.

Dec 21 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast