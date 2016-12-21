Edition:
United States

The longest night

Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
NEWGRANGE, IRELAND
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish Wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Rebecca Smith poses for a photograph during winter solstice with her Irish Wolfhound dog called Amazing Grace at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange (not in view) in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 16
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
AMESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
2 / 16
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
NEWGRANGE, IRELAND
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Revellers arrive to celebrate winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Revellers arrive to celebrate winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 16
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
AMESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
4 / 16
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
AMESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Visitors take photos amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Visitors take photos amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
5 / 16
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
NEWGRANGE, IRELAND
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A reveller celebrates winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A reveller celebrates winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 16
Photographer
Ilya Naymushin
Location
KRASNOYARSK, Russia
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A man dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, sits by the fire with a reindeer Yakut, marking winter solstice at the Royev Ruchey Park of Flora and Fauna in the Siberian Taiga wood in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A man dressed as Father Frost, Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, sits by the fire with a reindeer Yakut, marking winter solstice at the Royev Ruchey Park of Flora and Fauna in the Siberian Taiga wood in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Close
7 / 16
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
NEWGRANGE, IRELAND
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A neolithic engraving is seen during winter solstice inside the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A neolithic engraving is seen during winter solstice inside the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 16
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
AMESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
9 / 16
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
AMESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
10 / 16
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
NEWGRANGE, IRELAND
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A reveller celebrates winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A reveller celebrates winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 16
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
NEWGRANGE, IRELAND
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Irish Wolfhound dogs are seen during winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Irish Wolfhound dogs are seen during winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 16
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
AMESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A visitor reacts amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A visitor reacts amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
13 / 16
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
AMESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Visitors and revellers react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn, near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
14 / 16
Photographer
Clodagh Kilcoyne
Location
NEWGRANGE, IRELAND
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

A reveller plays the bodhran drum during winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
A reveller plays the bodhran drum during winter solstice at the 5000 year old stone age tomb of Newgrange in the Boyne Valley at sunrise in Newgrange, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
15 / 16
Photographer
Toby Melville
Location
AMESBURY, UNITED KINGDOM
Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Visitors react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn on Winter Solstice near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, December 21, 2016
Visitors react amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument at dawn on Winter Solstice near Amesbury in south west Britain. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
16 / 16

The longest night

The longest night Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour

Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Trump's inner circle

All Collections

Trump's inner circle

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Berlin Christmas market reopens

All Collections

Berlin Christmas market reopens

Thursday, December 22, 2016

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

All Collections

Gaza's first teacher with Down syndrome

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

All Collections

Deadly blast at Mexico fireworks market

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

Burning oilfields of Mosul

All Collections

Burning oilfields of Mosul

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

City of ice

All Collections

City of ice

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

All Collections

In memoriam: Those we lost in 2016

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

View More Slideshows »