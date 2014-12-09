The longest war

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, Afghanistan, February 21, 2011. The bulk of foreign combat troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan at the end...more

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, Afghanistan, February 21, 2011. The bulk of foreign combat troops are withdrawing from Afghanistan at the end of the year, vastly reducing Western powers' involvement in the 13-year war against the hardline Islamist Taliban movement ousted from power in 2001. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

