The longest war

A Chinook helicopter lands to pick up U.S. soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division following a night raid in Yahya Khel, Paktika province, Afghanistan, February 2011. REUTERS/Matt Robinson

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2011
Ryan Lemm salutes as he watches the casket of his father, NYPD officer Joseph Lemm, who was killed on duty in Afghanistan, following funeral services in Manhattan, December 2015. Lemm was one of six U.S. troops killed by a suicide bomber near Afghanistan's Bagram air base. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, December 30, 2015
A U.S. Army soldier with Charlie Company, 36th Infantry Regiment, 1st Armored Division blows a bubble with his chewing gum during a mission near Command Outpost Pa'in Kalay in Maiwand District, Kandahar Province, February 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Sunday, February 03, 2013
U.S. Army Captain Michael Kelvington, commander of the Battle company, 1-508 Parachute Infantry battalion, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, bows next to remains of Gulam Dostager, a member of Afghan Local Police who was killed in the blast of an IED during a joint operation, in Zahri district of Kandahar province, May 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Reuters / Friday, May 25, 2012
U.S. Army soldiers from the 2nd Platoon, B battery 2-8 field artillery, fire a howitzer artillery piece at Seprwan Ghar forward fire base in Panjwai district, Kandahar province southern Afghanistan, June 2011. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2011
Members of the U.S. Navy carry a comrade wounded by an explosion to a medevac helicopter in Kandahar province, October 2010. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Saturday, October 02, 2010
A U.S. Army medevac crew member attempts to revive a Marine mortally wounded in an IED blast near the town of Marjah in Helmand province, August 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Thursday, August 26, 2010
Two 500 pound bombs explode at dusk on a Taliban fighting position near Blocking Position one above Kamdesh in Afghanistan's Nuristan Province, June 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Monday, June 11, 2012
Lesleigh Coyer of Saginaw, Michigan, lies down in front of the grave of her brother, Ryan Coyer, who served with the U.S. Army in both Iraq and Afghanistan, at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, March 2013. Coyer died of complications from an injury sustained in Afghanistan. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / Monday, March 11, 2013
Smoke rises from burning NATO supply trucks in Samangan province after a bomb planted by the Taliban exploded, July 2012. The blast destroyed 22 trucks. REUTERS/ Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, July 18, 2012
Afghan troops and soldiers with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division take up fighting positions after taking incoming fire at Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Tuesday, July 27, 2010
A U.S. Marine from the First Battalion Eighth Marines Alpha Company looks out as an evening storm gathers above an outpost near Kunjak in southern Afghanistan's Helmand province, February 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Wednesday, February 23, 2011
Captain Melvin Cabebe with the US Army's 1-320 Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division stands near a burning M-ATV armored vehicle after it struck an improvised explosive device near Combat Outpost Nolen in the Arghandab Valley north of Kandahar, July 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 23, 2010
Susan Myers, wife of U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Harold J. Greene, pats his casket during the end of a full military honors funeral at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, August 2014. Greene was killed in Afghanistan and is the highest ranking U.S. military officer killed in combat since the Vietnam War. REUTERS/Larry Downing

Reuters / Thursday, August 14, 2014
U.S. soldier Nicholas Dickhut from 5-20 infantry Regiment attached to 82nd Airborne points his rifle at a doorway after coming under fire by the Taliban while on patrol in Zharay district in Kandahar province, April 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / Thursday, April 26, 2012
U.S. and Afghan soldiers walk near a U.S. Army Chinook during an operation near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, November 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Friday, November 02, 2012
Paratroopers from Chosen Company of the 3rd Battalion (Airborne), 509th Infantry board a waiting CH-47 Chinook helicopter as they begin a helicopter assault mission at Combat Outpost Herrera in Paktiya Province, July 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, July 17, 2012
NATO soldiers play table soccer under flashlights at a military outpost near the village of Bazaar e Panjwaii, in the Panjwaii district of Kandahar province, August 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Sunday, August 08, 2010
A group of men detained for suspected Taliban activities are held for questioning at a schoolhouse in the village of Kuhak in Arghandab District, north of Kandahar, July 2010. REUTERS/Bob Strong

Reuters / Friday, July 09, 2010
U.S soldiers blow up a roadside bomb set up by Taliban fighters near the town of Walli Was in Paktika province, near the border with Pakistan, November 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2012
U.S. Marines from MP Company, 1st Marine Division attached to 3rd Battalion 4th Marines, smoke cigars as they play cards at AHP station in Nimroz province, January 2010. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Thursday, January 14, 2010
Soldiers from 1st Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, scramble to positions after an improvised explosive device detonated approximately 800 meters away from strong point DeMaiwand, Maywand District, Kandahar Province, January 2013. The IED injured two people, a 25-year-old male, who lost both legs, and a 10-year old girl (ages are approximate). REUTERS/Andrew Burton

Reuters / Friday, January 18, 2013
A Stryker armored vehicle from the U.S. Army's MGS Platoon, Alpha Company, 4-23 Infantry Battalion, 5th Stryker Brigade Combat Team fires a 120mm mortar during a night patrol in Kandahar, April 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Reuters / Tuesday, April 27, 2010
U.S. marines fire during a Taliban ambush as they carry out an operation to clear an area in Helmand province, October 2009. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Reuters / Friday, October 09, 2009
Soldiers from the U.S. Army's Alpha Battery, 425 Field Artillery, 3rd brigade of 10th Mountain Division based in Fort Drum, New York, fire their 155 mm Howitzer in Cop Cherokee base in Logar province, October 2009. REUTERS/Nikola Solic

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2009
A U.S. soldier, wounded by sniper fire, is evacuated by his comrades in the village of Bargematal, Nuristan province, August 2009. REUTERS/Oleg Popov

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2009
A U.S. soldier of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior takes a break during a night mission in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2009
U.S. SPC Henry Rosenquist of 2-12 Infantry 4BCT-4ID Task Force Mountain Warrior sits in the computer room in Honaker Miracle camp in the Pesh valley of Kunar Province, August 2009. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, August 14, 2009
Sgt. William Olas Bee, a U.S. Marine from the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, has a close call after Taliban fighters open fire near Garmsir in Helmand Province, May 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Tuesday, December 09, 2008
A Canadian soldier takes a nap after taking part in an operation in Kandahar, May 2009. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2009
U.S. soldiers turn away as a Black Hawk helicopter takes off from their base near the Afghan-Pakistan border, January 2008. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2008
U.S Army soldiers and an Afghan policeman look at the bodies of Taliban fighters after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2008
U.S. Marine Lance Corporal Chris Sanderson, 24, from Flemington, New Jersey, shouts as he tries to protect an Afghan man and his child after Taliban fighters opened fire in the town of Marjah, in Nad Ali district, Helmand province, February 2010. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2010
Afghan policemen stand next to a captured Taliban fighter after a gun battle near the village of Shajoy in Zabol province, March 2008. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Saturday, March 22, 2008
A French sniper looks through his rifle's scope while keeping watch over Qarabagh district, north of Kabul, November 2007. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Tuesday, November 20, 2007
Dutch soldiers sit in front of a fire in the Baluchi pass in Uruzgan province, November 2007. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / Sunday, November 04, 2007
A wounded Canadian soldier from the NATO-led coalition crawls for cover seconds after his position was hit by a Taliban shell fired from an 82-millimeter recoilless rifle during an ambush in Zhari district, October 2007. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Reuters / Tuesday, October 23, 2007
An Afghan girl peers out from behind a wall at passing U.S. Marines driving inside light armored vehicles down Route 4 outside the Kandahar airport, December 2001. REUTERS/Earnie Grafton/POOL

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A US Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs as it leaves on patrol from the Marine base in southern Afghanistan, December 2001. REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Marines, shown through a night vision scope, escort battle field detainees into a detention center at Kandahar International Airport, December 2001. REUTERS/POOL/USMC, Sgt. Thomas Michael Corcoran

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
U.S. Marines begin to form up their convoy at a staging area near Kandahar as they await orders to begin their trek to Kandahar to take control of the airfield, December 2001. REUTERS/POOL/Dave Martin

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Marine reinforcements fly towards an area somewhere near Kandahar, December 2001. REUTERS/POOL//Earnie Grafton, The San Diego Union-Tribune

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
A U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division soldier from Miami, Florida carves the body count that their mortar team has chalked up on a rock, near the villages of Sherkhankheyl, Marzak and Bobelkiel, March 2002 . REUTERS/POOL/Joe Raedle

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Marines from Charlie 1/1 of the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit fill sand bags around their light mortar position on the front lines of their base in southern Afghanistan, December 2001 REUTERS/Jim Hollander

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Two Northern Alliance soldiers watch as dust and smoke rise after explosions hit Taliban positions on Kalakata hill, near the village of Ai-Khanum in northern Afghanistan, November 2001. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
