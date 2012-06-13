The lost art of blacksmithing
Blacksmith Georg Schmidberger works on a harness for the Vatican Swiss Guard at his workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. Blacksmith brothers Johann, 29, and Georg, 28, produce made-to-order handmade harnesses for the Vatican, which take 120 hours of handiwork per piece and hardly differ from the 500-year-old originals. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
Blacksmith brothers Johann (R) and Georg Schmidberger work on harnesses for the Vatican Swiss Guard at their workshop in Molln, Upper Austria, June 12, 2012. The brothers carry on the tradition of the blacksmith trade in the fifth generation of their family. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner
