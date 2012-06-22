The lost art of true BBQ

Southern Foodways Alliance historian Rien Fertel (R) talks with Scott's BBQ founder Rosie Scott in front of the restaurant in Hemingway, South Carolina, June 20, 2012. The Southern Foodways Alliance (SFA) and the University of Mississippi's Center for the Study of Southern Culture were making a stop at Scott's BBQ to complete the South Carolina portion of their ongoing documentary project, The Southern BBQ Trail. REUTERS/Randall Hill