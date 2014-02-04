The making of a Boeing 737
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. Boeing is set to increase its 737 production in Renton to more than two airplanes per day. REUTERS/David Ryder
An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A sign is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
An employee is pictured while working during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The interior of the Boeing 737 assembly plant is pictured in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The horizontal stabilizer of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
An employee is pictured working on a Boeing 737 jetliner during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
A Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
The winglet of a Boeing 737 jetliner is pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Boeing 737 jetliners are pictured during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
An employee is pictured working on a portion of a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
Employees are pictured examining a Boeing 737 jetliner's wing during a tour of the Boeing 737 assembly plant in Renton, Washington February 4, 2014. REUTERS/David Ryder
