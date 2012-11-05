Edition:
The man who could be VP

<p>A photograph of Paul Ryan is seen at the Delta Tau Delta house at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein</p>

Monday, November 05, 2012

<p>Senator Judd Gregg (R-NH) and Representative Paul Ryan (R-WI), ranking Republican members of the congressional budget committees, arrive for a news conference to discuss the proposed 2010 federal budget at the Capitol, February 26, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Committee Chairman John Spratt and Ranking Member Rep. Paul Ryan refer to a chart of President Obama's proposed 2010 federal budget on Capitol Hill, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst </p>

<p>Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner crosses paths with Ranking Member Rep. Paul Ryan as he arrives to testify before the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill, March 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst</p>

<p>Chairman of the House Budget Committee Paul Ryan holds up a copy of the Wall Street Journal with a front page story on inflation worries on Capitol Hill, February 9, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan takes a question at a news conference held to unveil the House Republican budget blueprint on Capitol Hill, April 5, 2011. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque </p>

<p>House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan displays a chart showing the projected deficit as he speaks to the press in response to President Obama's Fiscal Year 2010 budget, on Capitol Hill, February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>House Budget Committee Chairman Paul Ryan checks his watch as Director of the White House's Office of Management and Budget, Jacob Lew arrives late to testify at a House Budget Committee hearing on President Obama's 2012 budget on Capitol Hill, February 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Congressman Paul Ryan waves after being introduced as Mitt Romney's vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney introduces Paul Ryan as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the retired battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Mitt Romney stands with Paul Ryan after introducing him as his vice-presidential running mate during a campaign event at the battleship USS Wisconsin in Norfolk, Virginia, August 11, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Mitt Romney speaks with running mate Paul Ryan on their campaign bus before a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

<p>Mitt Romney smiles as Paul Ryan reacts arriving at a campaign event in Waukesha, Wisconsin, August 12, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

<p>Paul Ryan speaks during a campaign rally at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Aaron Bernstein</p>

<p>Paul Ryan introduces his mother Betty Douglas at a campaign event at The Villages in Lady Lake, Florida, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette </p>

<p>Mitt Romney, with his wife Ann at his side, shakes hands with Paul Ryan at the Long Family Orchard and Farm in Commerce, Michigan, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Paul Ryan reaches over his son Sam and his daughter Liza to kiss his wife Janna after accepting the nomination during the third session of the 2012 Republican National Convention in Tampa, August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

<p>Paul Ryan and his wife Janna celebrate with family members during the final session of the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Florida, August 30, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Reed </p>

<p>Paul Ryan greets members of the audience at a campaign rally in Lakeland, Florida, August 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Paul Ryan speaks in front of the campaign's "national debt clock" in Dover, New Hampshire, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Paul Ryan greets audience members at a campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Paul Ryan listens to a question from the audience at a campaign stop in Dover, New Hampshire, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and his wife Ann greet Paul Ryan and his wife Janna at the airport in Jacksonville, Florida, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk on their campaign bus after a rally in Dayton, Ohio, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Paul Ryan gestures as he speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Derry, New Hampshire, September 29, 2012. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan wave to the crowd at a campaign rally in Fishersville, Virginia, October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Paul Ryan attends a campaign event in Reno, Nevada, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Paul Ryan and his wife arrive at a campaign event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Paul Ryan at a campaign event in Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Paul Ryan attends a campaign event in Mansfield, Ohio, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Paul Ryan and his wife Janna on the campaign plane en route to a campaign event in Mansfield, Ohio, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, and Ryan's wife Janna applaud from the buffer in front of the stage as the Oak Ridge Boys perform at a campaign rally in Marion, Ohio, October 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan talk at the airport before a campaign rally in North Canton, Ohio, October 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk on the tarmac at the airport in Denver, Colorado before parting ways to campaign separately, October 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan talk on their campaign plane enroute to Denver, Colorado, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Mitt Romney looks on as Paul Ryan greets a police officer before boarding his campaign plane in Daytona Beach, Florida, October 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jim Young </p>

<p>Paul Ryan attends a campaign event in Mansfield, Ohio, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Paul Ryan attends a campaign event in Minneapolis,, Minnesota, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

<p>Mitt Romney and Paul Ryan get off their campaign plane in Denver, Colorado, October 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

<p>Paul Ryan attends a campaign event in Mansfield, Ohio, November 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer </p>

