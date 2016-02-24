The many faces of Sacha Baron Cohen
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
British actor Sacha Baron Cohen poses with his wife Isla Fisher at the world premiere of the film "Grimsby" at Leicester Square in London, Britain, February 22, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, playing Admiral General Aladeen, points a gun as he poses with models at the world premiere of the Dictator at the Royal Festival Hall in London May 10, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives playing Admiral General Aladeen from his upcoming film "The Dictator" at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Sacha Baron Cohen as Admiral General Aladeen stands next to a camel during a photocall on the Croisette for his latest movie "The Dictator", in Cannes, May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives with a horse for the Australian premiere of his new film "Bruno" in Sydney June 29, 2009. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as a gay fashion reporter, attends the Dutch premiere of his film "Bruno" in the red light district of Amsterdam. June 19, 2009. REUTERS/United Photos/Robin van Lonkhuijsen
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as a bull, poses during the Spanish premiere of his film "Bruno" outside Madrid's Las Ventas bullring June 18, 2009. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives for the British premiere of the film Bruno at Leicester Square in central London June 17, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sacha Baron Cohen presents the award for Best Male Performance at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sacha Baron Cohen, dressed as the "Bruno" character from his film of the same name, poses for photographers as he arrives at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles May 31, 2009. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Sacha Baron Cohen appears on the catwalk during the Agatha Ruiz De La Prada Spring/Summer 2009 women's collection during Milan Fashion Week September 26, 2008. Baron Cohen, best known for his eccentric character Borat, burst onto the catwalk at...more
Sacha Baron Cohen arrives at the premiere of 'Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan' at the Ryerson theatre during the 31st Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto September 7, 2006. REUTERS/Mario...more
Sacha Baron Cohen gestures as he arrives for the UK premiere of his new film entitled "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" in Leicester Square, London October 25, 2006. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
Sacha Baron Cohen, who played the character Borat, arrives for the premiere of "Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit the Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan" at the Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood October 23, 2006. REUTERS/Phil...more
British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen playing character "Ali G" makes his entrance to perform with rapper Shaggy at the Brit Awards at Earls Court in London, February 20, 2002. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
British comedian "Ali G," played by Sacha Baron Cohen, interviews a pro-life demonstrator during a march for women's rights in Washington, April 25, 2004. REUTERS/John Pryke
