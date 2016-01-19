Edition:
United States
Pictures | Tue Jan 19, 2016 | 9:40am EST

The mark of Islamic State

Youth walk under an Islamic State flag in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, near the port-city of Sidon, southern Lebanon January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. A Belgian national currently in Syria and believed to be one of Islamic State's most active operators is suspected of being behind the November 2015 attacks in Paris, according to a source close to the French investigation. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters TV

Reuters / Monday, November 16, 2015
Members of the Iraqi security forces hold an Iraqi flag with an Islamic State flag which they had pulled down at a government complex in the city of Ramadi, Iraq, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, December 28, 2015
A destroyed building with a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, is seen in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Kashmiri protesters hold a banner similar to the flag commonly used by Islamic State bearing the acronym ISJK, which stands for Islamic State and Jammu Kashmir, amid smoke of tear gas fired by Indian police during a protest in Srinagar, November 20, 2015. The protesters demonstrated after Friday prayers demanding what they said was freedom from Indian rule in Kashmir. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A Christian armed vigilante group which called themselves "Red God�s Defenders" set on fire a Islamic State flag as they appear to the media for the first time in their mountain hideout in central Mindanao in southern Philippines, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Iraqi security forces stand with an Islamist State flag which they pulled down at the University of Anbar, in Anbar province July 26, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 26, 2015
An Islamic State flag is seen near a barricade, which serves as protection from snipers of forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, in Yarmouk Street, the main street of Yarmouk camp, on the edge of Damascus, Syria April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Moayad Zaghmout

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi prays as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam, Iraq March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
Shi'ite paramilitary fighters ride a vehicle past a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, with the palaces of former Iraqi president Saddam Hussein behind them, in Tikrit, Iraq, March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, March 31, 2015
A member of Iraqi security forces runs as he holds an Islamist State flag, which they pulled down in the town of al-Alam March 9, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Monday, March 09, 2015
Militant Islamist fighters take part in a military parade along the streets of northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, June 30, 2014
A man walks inside a damaged building with an Islamic flag drawn on the wall in the besieged town of Arbeen in the eastern Ghouta of Damascus January 17, 2015. The text on the wall reads: "Al-Qaeda's Jihad on the land of Sham, Al-Nusra front for the people of Sham, a project for the slaughter of Nasiriyah and infidels". REUTERS/Yaseen Al-Bushy

Reuters / Saturday, January 17, 2015
A resident of Tabqa city touring the streets on a motorcycle waves an Islamist flag in celebration after Islamic State militants took over Tabqa air base, in nearby Raqqa city August 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 24, 2014
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi stands next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
An Islamic State flag is seen atop a building in eastern Kobani, as seen from the Turkish border crossing of Mursitpinar as Kurdish Peshmerga forces fight against Islamic state fighters, November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Saturday, November 01, 2014
A member of militias known as Hashid Shaabi kneels as he celebrates victory next to a wall painted with the black flag commonly used by Islamic State militants, in the town of al-Alam March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / Tuesday, March 10, 2015
A black flag belonging to the Islamic State is seen near the Syrian town of Kobani, as pictured from the Turkish-Syrian border near the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 6, 2014. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Monday, October 06, 2014
Militant Islamist fighters waving flags, travel in vehicles as they take part in a military parade along the streets of Syria's northern Raqqa province June 30, 2014.REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, July 01, 2014
An Islamic State flag hangs on the wall of an abandoned building in Tel Hamis in Hasaka countryside after the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) took control of the area March 1, 2015. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / Sunday, March 01, 2015
A member loyal to the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves an ISIL flag in Raqqa June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Friday, October 24, 2014
Iraqi Shi'ite fighters pose with an Islamic State flag which they pulled down on the front line in Jalawla, Diyala province, November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Monday, November 24, 2014
A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) holds an ISIL flag and a weapon on a street in the city of Mosul, June 23, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Tuesday, June 24, 2014
A Kurdish Peshmerga fighter stands near a wall on which the black flag (R) commonly used by Islamic State militants and other writing have been painted over, in the northern Iraqi town of Zumar, October 26, 2014. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari l

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
