The men on our money
The first $1 bill was issued in 1862 with a portrait of Salmon P. Chase, the Treasury secretary under Abraham Lincoln. Following the Civil War, the dollar was redesigned with a portrait of George Washington, where he has remained since....more
The first $20 bill debuted in 1914 with a portrait of Grover Cleveland. The back featured a steam locomotive, automobile and steamship. REUTERS/LoC
In 1928, Cleveland was replaced with Andrew Jackson, a choice that has long puzzled scholars as the aim of abolishing the National Bank and its issued currency was a primary aim of Jackson's administration. In his farewell address, Jackson warned of...more
Harriet Tubman will soon replace Jackson, the Treasury has announced. She will be the first woman featured on the face of U.S. paper currency in more than a century. Martha Washington was featured on the $1 silver certificate in the 1880s, while...more
The first $2 bill debuted in 1862 with a portrait of Alexander Hamilton. In 1869, Hamilton was replaced with Thomas Jefferson. Production of the bill continued until 1966 when the series was discontinued for ten years. Due to a lack of demand, the...more
The $5 bill, first issued in 1861, featured Alexander Hamilton and then Andrew Jackson, before a 1914 redesign featuring Abraham Lincoln was released. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
The first $10 bill debuted in 1861 with a portrait of Abraham Lincoln. After that, various bills were introduced into circulation featuring Senator Daniel Webster, Pocahontas, and Lewis and Clark. The 1929 redesign, which saw all U.S. currency take...more
A new $50 bill released in 1869 featuring a portrait of Henry Clay replaced previous versions featuring a bald eagle and a vignette of Alexander Hamilton. An 1874 version featured Benjamin Franklin and the first $50 silver certificate was issued with...more
The first $100 Federal Reserve Note was released into circulation with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin, where he has remained since. REUTERS/File
