Wed Apr 20, 2016

The men on our money

The first $1 bill was issued in 1862 with a portrait of Salmon P. Chase, the Treasury secretary under Abraham Lincoln. Following the Civil War, the dollar was redesigned with a portrait of George Washington, where he has remained since. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Reuters / Wednesday, October 15, 2014
The first $20 bill debuted in 1914 with a portrait of Grover Cleveland. The back featured a steam locomotive, automobile and steamship. REUTERS/LoC

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2008
In 1928, Cleveland was replaced with Andrew Jackson, a choice that has long puzzled scholars as the aim of abolishing the National Bank and its issued currency was a primary aim of Jackson's administration. In his farewell address, Jackson warned of the perils of paper money. REUTERS/LoC

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
Harriet Tubman will soon replace Jackson, the Treasury has announced. She will be the first woman featured on the face of U.S. paper currency in more than a century. Martha Washington was featured on the $1 silver certificate in the 1880s, while Pocahontas appeared on the back of the $20 bill in the 1860s. REUTERS/LoC

Reuters / Wednesday, April 20, 2016
The first $2 bill debuted in 1862 with a portrait of Alexander Hamilton. In 1869, Hamilton was replaced with Thomas Jefferson. Production of the bill continued until 1966 when the series was discontinued for ten years. Due to a lack of demand, the Federal Reserve seldom places $2 bills in circulation. REUTERS/National Portrait Gallery

Reuters / Friday, January 20, 2012
The $5 bill, first issued in 1861, featured Alexander Hamilton and then Andrew Jackson, before a 1914 redesign featuring Abraham Lincoln was released. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Tuesday, April 14, 2015
The first $10 bill debuted in 1861 with a portrait of Abraham Lincoln. After that, various bills were introduced into circulation featuring Senator Daniel Webster, Pocahontas, and Lewis and Clark. The 1929 redesign, which saw all U.S. currency take on its current size, featured Alexander Hamilton, first secretary of the Treasury. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
A new $50 bill released in 1869 featuring a portrait of Henry Clay replaced previous versions featuring a bald eagle and a vignette of Alexander Hamilton. An 1874 version featured Benjamin Franklin and the first $50 silver certificate was issued with Edward Everett. The first $50 gold certificate featured Silas Wright, who was replaced with Ulysses Grant in 1913, where he has remained since. A 2005 proposal to place Ronald Reagan on the $50 bill never made it past the House Financial Services Committee. REUTERS/Mannie Garcia

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
The first $100 Federal Reserve Note was released into circulation with a portrait of Benjamin Franklin, where he has remained since. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2009
