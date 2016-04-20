The men on our money

Harriet Tubman will soon replace Jackson, the Treasury has announced. She will be the first woman featured on the face of U.S. paper currency in more than a century. Martha Washington was featured on the $1 silver certificate in the 1880s, while...more

Harriet Tubman will soon replace Jackson, the Treasury has announced. She will be the first woman featured on the face of U.S. paper currency in more than a century. Martha Washington was featured on the $1 silver certificate in the 1880s, while Pocahontas appeared on the back of the $20 bill in the 1860s. REUTERS/LoC

