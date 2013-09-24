The Merkel years
Angela Merkel, leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union (CDU) arrives for an election campaign rally in the eastern German town of Wittenberg August 15, 2005. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Edmund Stoiber (L), Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Matthias Platzeck (R) and Angela Merkel, chancellor-designate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) toast after the signing of the 'grand coalition' treaty...more
Christian Social Union (CSU) leader Edmund Stoiber (L), Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Matthias Platzeck (R) and Angela Merkel, chancellor-designate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) toast after the signing of the 'grand coalition' treaty in Berlin November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
German Chancellor Angela Merkel enters a 212A class submarine U 33 of the German Navy in the Baltic Sea port of Warnemuende near Rostock August 31, 2006. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, wearing a flak jacket, looks out of the door during her helicopter flight to the German ISAF headquarters in Masar-i-Sharif north of the Afghanistan capital Kabul November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele/Pool
President George W. Bush takes German Chancellor Angela Merkel for a ride in his pick-up truck on his ranch in Crawford, Texas, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jim Young
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) and French President Nicolas Sarkozy talk after reviewing an honor guard of the German forced army Bundeswehr, upon their arrival at the Chancellery in Berlin November 12, 2007. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Athlete Matthias Mester receives the the "Otto Bock Award" for the sportsman of the year 2007 from German Chancellor Angela Merkel during the benefit gala "Night of the Stars" for disabled sport in Berlin November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks at stuffed a White-tailed Sea Eagle (haliaeetus albicilla) at the museum "Naturkundemuseum" in Berlin November 28, 2007. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
(L-R) France's President Nicolas Sarkozy, German chancellor Angela Merkel, Britain's Prime Minster Gordon Brown and Italy's Prime Minister Romano Prodi leave Downing Street following a meeting January 29, 2008. REUTERS/Kieran Doherty
German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to the delegation of United Arab Emirates Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al- Maktoum (not pictured) before inspecting a guard of honor in Berlin February 7, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
Israel's Prime Minister Ehud Olmert (R) watches as German Chancellor Angela Merkel lights the eternal flame, commemorating the six million Jews killed by the Nazis in the Holocaust, during a memorial ceremony at Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem March 17, 2008. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
German Chancellor Angela Merkel reacts as the humanoid robot HRP-2 moves during the opening walk at the Hanover industrial fair in Hanover, April 21, 2008. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele
German Chancellor Angela Merkel walks with U.S. President George W. Bush in the garden of the government guest house 'Schloss Meseberg', 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) north of Berlin June 11, 2008. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
Austrian Vice Chancellor Wilhelm Molterer (L), German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) and German Defence Minister Franz Josef Jung react before the Group B Euro 2008 soccer match between Germany and Austria at the Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna June 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
France's President Nicolas Sarkozy (R) and Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel speak together as they arrive for a lunch at the home of France's first lady, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy, during a Franco-German meeting in Paris on November 24, 2008. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German Chancellor Angela Merkel delivers her speech at the German lower house of parliament Bundestag in Berlin November 26, 2008. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
German Chancellor Angela Merkel listens to the speech of European Comission President Jose Manuel Barroso during a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the constitution of Germany's upper house of parliament "Bundesrat" in Voelklingen at the German-French border, June 24, 2009. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a Christian Democratic Union (CDU) election campaign rally in Binz on the Baltic island of Ruegen August 21, 2009. REUTERS/Christian Charisius
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) Angela Merkel reacts during the final election campaign rally in Berlin, September 26, 2009. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Spain's Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero (L) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel wear 3D glasses during the opening ceremony of the CeBIT computer fair in Hanover March 1, 2010. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
(Front row L-R) Romanian President Traian Basescu, French President Nicolas Sarkozy, (second row L-R) Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, (third row L-R) Japanese Prime Minister Naoto Kan and Finland Prime Minister Mari Kiviniemi pose for a family photo during the Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM) in Brussels October 4, 2010. REUTERS/Yves Herman
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks to President Barack Obama during a private dinner at the 1789 restaurant in Washington June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jesco Dezel/Bundesregierung/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (foreground C) listens to a budget debate in the Bundestag, the German lower house of parliament in Berlin, September 7, 2011. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel jokes with Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk, after a penguin jumped back in the water during a feeding in the Oceaneum at the "Council of the Baltic Sea States" leader summit in Stralsund, May 31, 2012. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
(L-R) UEFA President Michel Platini, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, president of the German soccer federation (DFB) Wolfgang Niersbach and German Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich react after a goal that was disallowed during the quarter-final soccer match between Germany and Greece at the PGE Arena in Gdansk, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at the European Union (EU) council headquarters for an EU leaders summit discussing the EU's long-term budget in Brussels November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds the hand of German Chancellor Angela Merkel as they visit the Russian booth during a tour through the Hanover Messe on the first day of the industrial trade fair, in Hanover April 8, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives to visit the Johann-Gottfried-Herder secondary school in Berlin May 6, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Pope Francis (R) gestures as he talks to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a private audience at the Vatican, May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gregorio Borgia/Pool
German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks from behind a window before bilateral talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in the western German town of Kleve May 23, 2013. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (C) inspects a flooded street near the Elbe river in the east German town of Pirna June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends the handover ceremony of the annual report of the National Regulatory Control Council (NKR) at the Chancellery in Berlin July 2, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her husband Joachim Sauer arrive on the red carpet for the opening of the annual Bayreuth Wagner opera festival at the Gruener Huegel (Green Hill) in Bayreuth, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) has her picture taken with a pupil as she arrives for a visit to the Heinz Schliemann grammar school in Berlin August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks with Max Mannheimer, a Holocaust survivor, after a wreath laying ceremony at the former concentration camp in Dachau near Munich August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German Chancellor and top candidate for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel toasts with beer after her speech during an electoral rally in Dachau near Munich August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union CDU leader Angela Merkel is pictured on video screens as she makes a speech during the election campaign rally in Duesseldorf September 8, 2013. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and leader of the Christian Democratic Union party CDU stands in front of her election campaign tour bus before a CDU board meeting in Berlin September 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A supporter holds a placard depicting German Chancellor Angela Merkel, with the slogan: "Mom's doing it", during a Christian Democratic Union election campaign meeting in Munich September 20, 2013. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German Chancellor and leader of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) Angela Merkel smiles as she addresses supporters after first exit polls in the German general election (Bundestagswahl) at the party headquarters in Berlin September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
