The Met Gala
Rihanna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Singer Katy Perry. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Cassie and Sean Diddy Combs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Bella Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The Weeknd and Selena Gomez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Solange Knowles. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Priyanka Chopra. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gigi Hadid. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serena Williams. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rose Byrne. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Blake Lively. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Zoe Kravitz. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Rita Ora. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Cara Delevingne. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Gisele Bundchen and husband, New England Patriots NFL quarterback Tom Brady. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Tracee Ellis Ross. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Halle Berry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Lena Dunham. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Madonna. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Sarah Paulson. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lupita Nyong'o. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Celine Dion. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Haley Bennett. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Lily Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Lily Aldridge. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Zendaya. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Kerry Washington. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Katy Perry. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Fashion designer Donatella Versace (L) and television personality Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Dakota Johnson and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Rami Malek. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Aymeline Valade. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Huma Abedin. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Shariff Earp and actress Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Thandie Newton. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kim Kardashian. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Cassie. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Grace Hartzel. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress Claire Danes and actor Hugh Dancy. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Model Miranda Kerr. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Designer Vera Wang. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Jaden Smith. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Amy Fine Collins. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Allison Williams. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Salma Hayak. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actor Michael B. Jordan. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors Matthew Rhys and Keri Russell. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Riley Keough. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Jennifer Connelly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actress Reese Witherspoon. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Anna Wintour, editor in chief of U.S. Vogue magazine. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
La La Anthony. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Emma Roberts. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Katie Holmes. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Elle Fanning. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Actress and producer Wendi Deng Murdoch. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Francis Bean Cobain and singer Courtney Love (R). REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Candice Swanepoel, Presley Walker Gerber, Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, Sofia Richie, Jordan Kale Barrett, Chloe Bennet, Behati Prinsloo and Joan Smalls. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
