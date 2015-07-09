Edition:
United States
Pictures | Thu Jul 9, 2015 | 12:50pm EDT

The mighty Yellow River

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, China July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
1 / 15
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2013
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province, July 7, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
2 / 15
A rainbow is seen above the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

A rainbow is seen above the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 16, 2010
A rainbow is seen above the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province December 16, 2010. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 15
A man travels on a wire rope as he crosses the Yellow River in Xunhua county, northwestern China's Qinghai province, June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Zo

A man travels on a wire rope as he crosses the Yellow River in Xunhua county, northwestern China's Qinghai province, June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Zo

Reuters / Thursday, June 21, 2007
A man travels on a wire rope as he crosses the Yellow River in Xunhua county, northwestern China's Qinghai province, June 20, 2007. REUTERS/Simon Zo
Close
4 / 15
A road is covered with chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

A road is covered with chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2009
A road is covered with chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
5 / 15
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 07, 2013
Visitors watch water gushing from the section of the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 15
Tourists pose for pictures in front of the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Tourists pose for pictures in front of the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, December 29, 2013
Tourists pose for pictures in front of the partially frozen Hukou Waterfall on the Yellow River in Jixian county, Shanxi province, December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
7 / 15
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream in Pinglu, Shanxi province July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream in Pinglu, Shanxi province July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream in Pinglu, Shanxi province July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
8 / 15
Water gushes out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River during a sand-washing operation in Henan province June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Water gushes out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River during a sand-washing operation in Henan province June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2009
Water gushes out from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir on the Yellow River during a sand-washing operation in Henan province June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Donald Chan
Close
9 / 15
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Thursday, July 09, 2015
People fish along the bank of the Yellow River as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
10 / 15
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2010
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
11 / 15
People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, July 06, 2014
People look on as water gushes from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir section on the Yellow River, during a sand-washing operation in Jiyuan, Henan province July 5, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 15
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2010
Workers place oil-absorbing materials to control diesel oil leaking from a pipeline on the Yellow River in Sanmenxia, Henan province January 5, 2010. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
13 / 15
Residents walk over chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Residents walk over chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Sunday, January 18, 2009
Residents walk over chunks of ice, after water from the Yellow River carrying ice flooded the area, in Jixian County, Shanxi province, January 18, 2009. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
14 / 15
A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily

Reuters / Monday, July 07, 2014
A man walks along the bank of the Yellow River to fish as the Sammenxia Dam discharges flood waters downstream, in Pinglu, Shanxi province, July 6, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Next Slideshows

Running of the bulls

Running of the bulls

Runners guzzle wine and dodge horns on the cobbled streets of Pamplona.

Jul 09 2015
Solemn march to Srebrenica

Solemn march to Srebrenica

Thousands retrace the route taken by Bosnian Muslims fleeing Serb forces in 1995.

Jul 08 2015
The rise of sneaker culture

The rise of sneaker culture

A sneak peek at "The Rise of the Sneaker Culture" exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum.

Jul 08 2015
New York's craft brewing renaissance

New York's craft brewing renaissance

The popularity of craft beers has grown rapidly in recent years in the United States as drinkers seek new tastes.

Jul 08 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast