The migrant children of Idomeni
A child plays on a swing at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child gets a haircut at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child sits with her family at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A family walks through a field at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child looks on at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants and refugees gather to listen to Nadia Murad Basee Taha (not pictured), an Iraqi woman of the Yazidi faith who was abducted and held by the Islamic State for three months, at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece....more
Children sit on a bench at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child feeds another child at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman with a child looks out from a train wagon at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A girl stands amid smoke at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
People queue to receive free food at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play along railway tracks at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman bathes a child at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child plays with a toy train at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Migrants and refugees queue for food at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child runs through a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A man plays with a child at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child plays with a ball at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child inflates a balloon at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children stand in their tent at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play on a slide at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A migrant girl stands in front of Greek police at a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child plays along railway tracks a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child shows his chest painted in the colours of the German flag at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A woman with a child looks out from a container at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border, near the village of Idomeni, Greece, April 2, 2016. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Children play by the fire at a makeshift camp for migrants and refugees at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A child cries as refugees and migrants queue to receive food in a makeshift camp at the Greek-Macedonian border near the village of Idomeni, Greece. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
