The migrant trail
An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia covers his face as he waits with others for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock, north Djibouti February 22, 2015. The area, described by UNHCR as one of the most inhospitable areas in the world, is...more
An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia trim his friend's hair while they wait for a boat to cross into Yemen, outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A local citizen offers cigarettes to illegal immigrants from Ethiopia as they wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia walk on a road near the town of Taojourah, Djibouti February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen, outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An illegal immigrant from Ethiopia walks on a road near the town of Taojourah February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Muslim illegal immigrant from Ethiopia prays while he waits for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Detained illegal immigrants from Ethiopia stand at a Gendarme checkpoint as other illegal immigrants look out of a detention room in a village of Assal, Djibouti February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia gather as they wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen, outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Detained illegal immigrants from Ethiopia stand in a line in front of a Djiboutian Gendarme at a Gendarme checkpoint in a village of Assal February 24, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia walk on a road near the town of Taojourah February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia take a break of walking near town of Taojourah February 23, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Illegal immigrants from Ethiopia wait for a boat to cross into Yemen outside the town of Obock February 22, 2015. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Next Slideshows
Reunions and ransoms in Myanmar
In a camp for displaced Rohingya Muslims, residents frequent bamboo internet huts where they can communicate with relatives who have left the country...
American Sniper murder trial
Eddie Ray Routh, the killer of former U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, is sentenced to life in prison.
Bibi and Barack
Ahead of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress, a look back at his meetings with President Obama.
Train crash in California
A commuter train slams into a tractor trailer during morning rush hour in Oxnard, California.
MORE IN PICTURES
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain
Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.
Deadliest wildfires in California history
Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.
Rohingya's perilous journey
Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.
Ophelia turns London sky red
The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.
Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa
U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.
Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area
Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.