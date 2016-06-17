Edition:
United States
Pictures | Fri Jun 17, 2016 | 7:45pm EDT

The month of Ramadan

A Palestinian boy reads the Koran at a mosque in the second Friday of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A Palestinian boy reads the Koran at a mosque in the second Friday of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A Palestinian boy reads the Koran at a mosque in the second Friday of Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Gaza city. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
1 / 30
A member of "Mawlay Ensemble" band and whirling dervish performs a traditional Mawlawi Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at Cultural Center EL-Raba in Old Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

A member of "Mawlay Ensemble" band and whirling dervish performs a traditional Mawlawi Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at Cultural Center EL-Raba in Old Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A member of "Mawlay Ensemble" band and whirling dervish performs a traditional Mawlawi Sufi dance during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at Cultural Center EL-Raba in Old Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
2 / 30
A woman reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

A woman reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
A woman reads the Koran as other pray during the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
3 / 30
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
A man prays in his boat on Dal Lake during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
4 / 30
A Somali man washes his feet as he prepares to offer prayers outside the Marwaas Mosque on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

A Somali man washes his feet as he prepares to offer prayers outside the Marwaas Mosque on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta

Reuters / Friday, June 17, 2016
A Somali man washes his feet as he prepares to offer prayers outside the Marwaas Mosque on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Mogadishu, Somalia. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
5 / 30
An Afghan girl reads the Koran in a madrasa, a religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan girl reads the Koran in a madrasa, a religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 16, 2016
An Afghan girl reads the Koran in a madrasa, a religious school, during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
6 / 30
A boy prepares cookies at a small traditional factory during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

A boy prepares cookies at a small traditional factory during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016
A boy prepares cookies at a small traditional factory during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
7 / 30
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Tuesday, June 14, 2016
An Afghan man prays at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
8 / 30
Muslim men attend an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Muslim men attend an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
Muslim men attend an evening prayer called "Tarawih", during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Al Azhar mosque in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
9 / 30
A vendor prepares traditional sweets, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

A vendor prepares traditional sweets, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, June 13, 2016
A vendor prepares traditional sweets, during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Baghdad. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily
10 / 30
Members of a Palestinian traditional band beat drums as they call for Muslims to wake up for their meal eaten before the beginning of the fast, prior to morning prayers, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma

Members of a Palestinian traditional band beat drums as they call for Muslims to wake up for their meal eaten before the beginning of the fast, prior to morning prayers, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of the West Bank city of...more

Reuters / Sunday, June 12, 2016
Members of a Palestinian traditional band beat drums as they call for Muslims to wake up for their meal eaten before the beginning of the fast, prior to morning prayers, during the holy month of Ramadan, in the old city of the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
11 / 30
An Egyptian man reads the Koran inside Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque after the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

An Egyptian man reads the Koran inside Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque after the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
An Egyptian man reads the Koran inside Al-Hakim bi-Amr Allah Mosque after the first Friday prayers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
12 / 30
Food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal is seen on a table at a refugee shelter in a former hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal is seen on a table at a refugee shelter in a former hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Food for the Iftar (breaking fast) meal is seen on a table at a refugee shelter in a former hotel in Berlin, Germany. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
13 / 30
Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Indonesian Muslims are seen praying in the staircase of a mosque during Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
14 / 30
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Muslims eat their iftar (breaking of fast) meal at a water pump workshop in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
15 / 30
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
Muslims offer the first Friday prayers of the holy month of Ramadan outside a mosque in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
16 / 30
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Thursday, June 09, 2016
Women read Koran as boys rest inside Istiqlal mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
17 / 30
Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
Muslims gather around the Kaaba inside the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
18 / 30
A Palestinian girl reads the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian girl reads the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Palestinian girl reads the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
19 / 30
Muslims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Muslims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Muslims touch the holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Mecca, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser
20 / 30
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
21 / 30
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A Palestinian girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as The Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan. REUTERS/ Ammar Awad
22 / 30
Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslim men look towards the sky to spot the crescent moon, on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
23 / 30
A man sets out food for fasters to break fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A man sets out food for fasters to break fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 07, 2016
A man sets out food for fasters to break fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
24 / 30
Students pray at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school on the first day of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 6, 2016. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS

Students pray at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school on the first day of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 6, 2016. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Students pray at Ar-Raudhatul Hasanah Islamic boarding school on the first day of Ramadan in Medan, North Sumatra, Indonesia June 6, 2016. Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi/via REUTERS
25 / 30
A baker prepares dough for bread ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A baker prepares dough for bread ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A baker prepares dough for bread ahead of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
26 / 30
An Indonesian Muslim boy climbs down from a position in a busy mosque after Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

An Indonesian Muslim boy climbs down from a position in a busy mosque after Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, June 10, 2016
An Indonesian Muslim boy climbs down from a position in a busy mosque after Friday prayers during the fasting month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
27 / 30
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Monday, June 06, 2016
Muslims attend the Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta
28 / 30
A Musaharati, or dawn awakener, strikes his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City in south Lebanon just before dawn. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

A Musaharati, or dawn awakener, strikes his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City in south Lebanon just before dawn. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
A Musaharati, or dawn awakener, strikes his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City in south Lebanon just before dawn. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho
29 / 30
Palestinian girls read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian girls read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Wednesday, June 08, 2016
Palestinian girls read the Koran during the holy fasting month of Ramadan at a mosque in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
30 / 30
