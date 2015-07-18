Edition:
The month of Ramadan

An aerial view shows Muslim worshipers praying at the Grand mosque, the holiest place in Islam, in the holy city of Mecca during Ramadan July 14, 2015, on Lailat al-Qadr, or Night of Power, on which the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by Allah. REUTERS/Ali Al Qarni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A Palestinian woman prays in front of the Dome of the Rock on the first Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City June 19, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, June 19, 2015
Members from the Indonesian Muslim group An-Nadzir take part in a prayer for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of fasting month of Ramadan, in Gowa, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayers at the shrine of Mir Syed Ali Hamdani, a Sufi saint, during the holy month of Ramadan in Srinagar July 7, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Men attend evening prayers during the last week of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan at the Sunehri (golden) Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
A Muslim man performs ablution as his grandson looks on before offering prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at a mosque in Kolkata, India, July 12, 2015. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Reuters / Sunday, July 12, 2015
Palestinians, not permitted by Israeli security forces to cross into Jerusalem from the West Bank due to an age limit, use a ladder to climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the fourth Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, in the village of Al-Ram, near Ramallah July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, July 10, 2015
Coal miners pray as they break their fast during the holy month of Ramadan, 740 meters (2427 feet) deep inside the Stara Jama coal mine, in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A girl plays as worshipers attend night prayers at Ahmet Hamdi Akseki Mosque in Ankara, Turkey July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
A Muslim woman uses a theodolite to perform "rukyah", the sighting of the new moon which signals the start of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, June 16, 2015
A woman prays at a mosque on the first day of Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A migrant wrapped in a blanket reads the Koran as he prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, as Muslim holy month Ramadan started in France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A migrant prays at sunrise on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, as Muslim holy month Ramadan started, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Palestinian Sanaa Abu Jaudi (L), 16, from the West Bank city of Jenin, takes a selfie photo with friends in front of the Dome of the Rock on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, during the holy month of Ramadan, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
A Muslim man rests as he waits to offer evening prayers and to break his fast during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
Residents walk in the courtyard of the Umayyad mosque to attend prayers on Laylat al-Qadr during the last week of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria late July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A boy looks in through a window as he and other worshipers pray on Laylat al-Qadr during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, at a mosque on the outskirts of Kunming, Yunnan province, China, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Wong Campion

Reuters / Tuesday, July 14, 2015
A Moroccan faithful prays near the esplanade of the Hassan II Mosque on Laylat al-Qadr during the holy month of Ramadan, in Casablanca, Morocco July 13, 2015. Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Decree) is the anniversary of the night Muslims believe the Koran was revealed to Prophet Mohammad by the angel Gabriel. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Palestinian girls wait ahead of prayers on the third Friday of the holy month of Ramadan at the compound known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, July 03, 2015
A boy recites Koran verses from a wooden board in a school during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Benghazi, Libya June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Esam Omran Al-Fetori

Reuters / Monday, June 29, 2015
A Muslim man tries to make his way through a fallen tent before offering Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
People prepare to break their fast on the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Turkey, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Three-year-old Iqal washes himself as he waits for the sun to go down during Ramadan in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
Visitors react on the rock as a man jumps into the water, above Cleopatra's Beach, on a summer�s day before the start of the holy month of Ramadan, which begins on June 18, at the Mediterranean city of Marsa Matrouh, northwest of Cairo, Egypt June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
Afghan women stand at a kiosk during the inauguration of "Spring of Holy Quran" exhibition during the month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
A boy carries a bag of new clothes ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan in Jobar, a suburb of Damascus, Syria July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
A Muslim youth takes a selfie with his friends before they break their fast at the end of the day during the holy month of Ramadan in Colombo, Sri Lanka, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Wednesday, July 08, 2015
A boy plays hide-and-seek outside Istiqlal mosque before Friday prayers during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 26, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Friday, June 26, 2015
Muslim women attend Ramadan tarawih prayer at Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
An Afghan woman holds her child as she visits the inauguration of "Spring of Holy Quran" exhibition during the month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan June 25, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Reuters / Thursday, June 25, 2015
