The month of Ramadan

Muslims offer prayers on the third Friday of the fasting month of Ramadan inside a mosque in Kolkata, India. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowduri

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
An imam leads the Maghrib sunset prayer for the family and friends of Dina Sayedahmed, a 22 year old Egyptian American Muslim with a major in journalism and political science from Rutgers University, ahead of her graduation celebration and Iftar feast during Ramadan in Bayonne, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A man reads the Koran on his mobile phone outside a mosque during the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, June 14, 2017
A man offers prayers in a separate space for performing Itikaf in a mosque during the fasting month of Ramadan in Peshawar, Pakistan. REUTERS Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A Palestinian woman makes her way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend Friday prayer of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, June 16, 2017
A girl looks on among Afghan women lining up to receive relief assistance, during the holy month of Ramadan in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Sunday, June 11, 2017
Muslims eat their Iftar (breaking fast) meals inside a shop selling fish during the holy month of Ramadan, in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Wednesday, June 07, 2017
Palestinians climb over a section of the controversial Israeli barrier as they try to make their way to attend the second Friday prayers of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A man holds a flower as activists gather outside Trump Tower ahead of Iftar, a meal Muslims eat after sunset during Ramadan in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
People shop for pastries along a street during the holy month of Ramadan in Damascus, Syria. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
Muslims pray on a street in front of a destroyed illegally built mosque at Zemun Polje district in Belgrade, Serbia. Local authorities demolished the mosque on the outskirts of Belgrade after Serbian police secured the area in a pre-dawn action on May 26, ahead of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, despite protests by local Muslims and Islamic clergy. The construction of a two-storey mosque without a minaret in the Zemun Polje neighbourhood started in 2014 even though the authorities had refused to grant it a construction permit. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A Muslim man calls for the evening prayer after having his iftar (breaking of fast) meal during the holy month of Ramadan at the ruins of the Feroz Shah Kotla mosque in New Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Monday, June 05, 2017
Britain's Prince Harry speaks to Nazhath Faheema, a Muslim Youth Ambassador of Peace, as they eat an evening meal to break fast during a visit to a children's home in Singapore. REUTERS/Joseph Nair/Pool

Reuters / Sunday, June 04, 2017
People say their prayers at the Wazir Khan mosque in Lahore, Pakistan. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Friday, June 09, 2017
A Muslim man reads the Koran inside a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Thursday, June 08, 2017
Children look at Mohamed Fnas, a Musaharati, or dawn awakener, striking his drum to wake observant Muslims for their overnight 'sahur', last meal, before the day's fast during Ramadan in Sidon's Old City, southern Lebanon. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Reuters / Saturday, June 03, 2017
A woman prays at a shrine before breaking her fast in Mumbai, India. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A college graduate holds flowers and a balloon while attending Iftar outside Trump Tower in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A man reads the Koran at the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani, a Sufi saint, in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
Muslims pray after offering the first Friday prayers of Ramadan inside Sarkhej Roza mosque in Ahmedabad, India. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A Palestinian woman lifts a girl on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Nepalese Muslims wash themselves upon their arrival for prayers in Kathmandu, Nepal. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Palestinians make their way through Israeli Qalandia checkpoint to attend the first Friday prayer of Ramadan in Jerusalem's al-Aqsa mosque, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Muslim laborers and shop keepers attend Friday prayers on a street next to Tanah Abang Textile Market in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters pray before Iftar (breaking fast) in the province of Daraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Palestinian woman prays on the first Friday of Ramadan on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
A Muslim man offers the first Friday prayers of Ramadan at the Jama Masjid (Grand Mosque) in the old quarters of Delhi, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Fishermen sit on a fishing boat as they prepare to break their fast in Ibrahim Hyderi, on the outskirts of Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Thursday, June 01, 2017
A Muslim man prays at a mosque in Colombo, Sri Lanka. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Reuters / Friday, June 02, 2017
Men arrange food plates for passersby to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Egyptian American Muslim Hager Elhariry, 24, looks at her smartphone while standing on her patio before Iftar dinner and breaking the fast during Ramadan, in Manalapan, New Jersey. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People receive food donations in Jalalabad, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
Men sit atop a bus as they prepare to break their fast in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, May 30, 2017
A Palestinian man reads the Koran in al-Aqsa Mosque, on the compound known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
Afghan boys read the Koran in a madrasa, or religious school, in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man arranges food plates for people to break fast at a mosque in Karachi, Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A man carries sacks of wheat flour he received from a local charity in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
Washington Square Arch is seen on the left as Muslim women praying Tarawih prayers are reflected in the window of the Islamic Center at New York University ahead of Ramadan in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Gabriela Bhaskar

Reuters / Sunday, May 28, 2017
A girls prays while people prepare to break the fast on the first day of Ramadan in a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
A man reads the Koran in a mosque in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

Reuters / Monday, May 29, 2017
People prepare food for breaking fast on the first day of Ramadan at a mosque in Yogyakarta, in Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Hendra Nurdiyansyah/via REUTERS

Reuters / Saturday, May 27, 2017
An official looks through a telescope for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan at a religious boarding school in Jakarta, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Rivan Awal Lingga/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Muslims perform tarawih prayers to mark the start of Ramadan at a mosque in Singapore. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Officials from the Nahdlatul Ulama Islamic organization use telescopes for the sighting of the new moon for the start of Ramadan in a mosque in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Zabur Karuru/via REUTERS

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
Indonesian Muslims pray for the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan at Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia. REUTERS/Beawiharta

Reuters / Friday, May 26, 2017
