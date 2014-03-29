The most expensive items

The 'Macdonald' Viola, a viola made by Antonio Stradivari in 1719 is considered to be one of the finest in existence. The rare instrument is expected to fetch more than $45 million in a sealed bids sale this spring, which would set a world record for the most expensive musical instrument ever sold. The viola is the first to be on the market in 50 years, according to Sotheby's auction house. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz