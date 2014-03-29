The most expensive items
The 'Macdonald' Viola, a viola made by Antonio Stradivari in 1719 is considered to be one of the finest in existence. The rare instrument is expected to fetch more than $45 million in a sealed bids sale this spring, which would set a world record for the most expensive musical instrument ever sold. The viola is the first to be on the market in 50 years, according to Sotheby's auction house. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
The Pink Star 59.60 carat oval cut pink diamond was auctioned by Sotheby's in November 2013 for $83 million, a world record for any diamond and for any gemstone. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
The Pink Star 59.60 carat oval cut pink diamond was auctioned by Sotheby's in November 2013 for $83 million, a world record for any diamond and for any gemstone. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
The flesh-colored dress Marilyn Monroe wore during her famous birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 sold in 1999 for $1.27 million. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
The flesh-colored dress Marilyn Monroe wore during her famous birthday tribute to President John F. Kennedy in 1962 sold in 1999 for $1.27 million. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
The home run ball that Mark McGwire whacked into history for his major league record-setting 70th homer (since beaten by Barry Bonds with 73 in the 2001 season) sold for a record $2.7 million in January 1999. McGwire later admitted using steroids during his record-setting 1998 season. REUTERS/Peter Morgan
The world's most expensive car is the Mercedes-Benz W196 einsitzer, the car in which Formula 1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio won both the 1954 Swiss and German Grand Prix races. It sold for $29 million in July 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The world's most expensive car is the Mercedes-Benz W196 einsitzer, the car in which Formula 1 driver Juan Manuel Fangio won both the 1954 Swiss and German Grand Prix races. It sold for $29 million in July 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
The most expensive lunch was a power lunch with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The chance to meet Buffett cost $3.46 million at a charity auction in June 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The most expensive lunch was a power lunch with Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. The chance to meet Buffett cost $3.46 million at a charity auction in June 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The most expensive book is The Codex Leicester, a notebook owned by Leonardo da Vinci. It was bought by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for $30.8 million in 1994. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The most expensive book is The Codex Leicester, a notebook owned by Leonardo da Vinci. It was bought by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates for $30.8 million in 1994. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
A pre-17th century, sub-fossilized elephant bird egg auctioned off for $101,000 in April 2013. The extinct elephant bird, a native of Madagascar, was a large bird measuring around 11 feet in height. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A pre-17th century, sub-fossilized elephant bird egg auctioned off for $101,000 in April 2013. The extinct elephant bird, a native of Madagascar, was a large bird measuring around 11 feet in height. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
This 1.2-kilogram white truffle from Alba, Italy, seen next to a normal size truffle, was bought by a consortium of Hong Kong bidders for 95,000 euro ($111,477) in November 2005. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
This 1.2-kilogram white truffle from Alba, Italy, seen next to a normal size truffle, was bought by a consortium of Hong Kong bidders for 95,000 euro ($111,477) in November 2005. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
The most expensive lock of hair came from the head of Elvis Presley. It sold for $115,2120 in 2002. REUTERS/Stringer
The most expensive lock of hair came from the head of Elvis Presley. It sold for $115,2120 in 2002. REUTERS/Stringer
The 31.06 carat Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond was last sold at auction for $23.4 million in 2008. It was re-cut in 2010, and then reportedly sold for at least $80 million in June 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The 31.06 carat Wittelsbach-Graff Diamond was last sold at auction for $23.4 million in 2008. It was re-cut in 2010, and then reportedly sold for at least $80 million in June 2011. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti's sculpture "L'homme qui marche I" sold for $104.3 million in February 2010, making it the world's most expensive sculpture. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Swiss artist Alberto Giacometti's sculpture "L'homme qui marche I" sold for $104.3 million in February 2010, making it the world's most expensive sculpture. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
The most expensive painting is Paul Cezanne's oil painting "The Card Players" (1894-95), which sold for more than $250 million in 2011. Seen above at right is another version from his "Card Players" series, "The Card Players" (1890-92). REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Raphael's black chalk drawing on paper "Head of a muse" was sold for $42.74 million in 2009. It held the record for most expensive sketch drawing until 2012, when Raphael's "Head of an apostle" set a new record at $48 million. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
"Rhein II" by Germany photographer Andreas Gursky (seen with one of his artworks) set a record for expensive photograph when it sold for $4.34 million in November 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
"Rhein II" by Germany photographer Andreas Gursky (seen with one of his artworks) set a record for expensive photograph when it sold for $4.34 million in November 2011. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The most expensive record is The Quarrymen's "That'll Be the Day"/"In Spite of All the Danger", owned by Beatles member Paul McCartney. This single copy is worth an estimated $332,000. The Quarrymen was formed by John Lennon in 1956, and evolved into The Beatles; Paul McCartney joined The Quarrymen in 1957. The second most expensive record is a fully signed copy of The Beatles' "Sgt Pepper" LP, which sold for $290,500 in 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
