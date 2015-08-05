Edition:
United States
Pictures | Wed Aug 5, 2015 | 3:40pm EDT

The mystery of MH370

French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the...more

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. France's BEA air crash investigation agency said it was examining the debris, in coordination with Malaysian and Australian authorities, to determine whether it came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which vanished last year in one of the biggest mysteries in aviation history. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
Close
1 / 17
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. More pieces of metal debris found washed up on Reunion were taken into police custody to determine if the plane debris found on Reunion Island came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared without a trace 16 months ago with 239 passengers and crew on board. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. More pieces of metal debris found washed up on Reunion were taken into police custody to determine if...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. More pieces of metal debris found washed up on Reunion were taken into police custody to determine if the plane debris found on Reunion Island came from Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, which disappeared without a trace 16 months ago with 239 passengers and crew on board. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
2 / 17
Relatives of passengers who were onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 push policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing, August 5, 2015. After police and security personnel initially stopped them, relatives of passengers of the missing flight were allowed to enter the building to meet an airlines representative for more information on the investigation. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Relatives of passengers who were onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 push policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing, August 5, 2015. After police and security personnel...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Relatives of passengers who were onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 push policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing, August 5, 2015. After police and security personnel initially stopped them, relatives of passengers of the missing flight were allowed to enter the building to meet an airlines representative for more information on the investigation. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
3 / 17
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
4 / 17
Relatives of passengers who were onboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are stopped by policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Relatives of passengers who were onboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are stopped by policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Relatives of passengers who were onboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are stopped by policemen as they try to enter the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located, in Beijing, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 17
A man fishes near rusted debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

A man fishes near rusted debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A man fishes near rusted debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
6 / 17
Details are seen for a liquid soap container label, marked Jakarta - Indonesia, that was part of newly-discovered debris washed onto the beach at Saint-Andre on the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

Details are seen for a liquid soap container label, marked Jakarta - Indonesia, that was part of newly-discovered debris washed onto the beach at Saint-Andre on the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca...more

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
Details are seen for a liquid soap container label, marked Jakarta - Indonesia, that was part of newly-discovered debris washed onto the beach at Saint-Andre on the French island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
Close
7 / 17
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot

Reuters / Thursday, July 30, 2015
French gendarmes and police inspect a large piece of plane debris which was found on the beach in Saint-Andre, on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Zinfos974/Prisca Bigot
Close
8 / 17
French gendarmes escorts a white van transporting debris found on a beach on Reunion island as it arrives at the military-run Direction generale de l'armement (DGA) offices laboratory that specializes in analyzing aviation wreckage in Balma, near Toulouse, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

French gendarmes escorts a white van transporting debris found on a beach on Reunion island as it arrives at the military-run Direction generale de l'armement (DGA) offices laboratory that specializes in analyzing aviation wreckage in Balma, near...more

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
French gendarmes escorts a white van transporting debris found on a beach on Reunion island as it arrives at the military-run Direction generale de l'armement (DGA) offices laboratory that specializes in analyzing aviation wreckage in Balma, near Toulouse, France, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 17
French gendarmes work on a oversized crate, believed to contain plane wreckage, in the cargo area of the airport in Saint-Denis on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

French gendarmes work on a oversized crate, believed to contain plane wreckage, in the cargo area of the airport in Saint-Denis on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Friday, July 31, 2015
French gendarmes work on a oversized crate, believed to contain plane wreckage, in the cargo area of the airport in Saint-Denis on the French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
10 / 17
Relatives of passengers who were onboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 gather outside the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located in Beijing, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Relatives of passengers who were onboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 gather outside the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located in Beijing, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, August 05, 2015
Relatives of passengers who were onboard missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 gather outside the building where the Malaysia Airlines office is located in Beijing, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
11 / 17
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Debris that has washed onto the Jamaique beach in Saint-Denis is seen on the shoreline of French Indian Ocean island of La Reunion, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Close
12 / 17
A view of a sign at a remembrance event for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on the one year anniversary of MH370's disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A view of a sign at a remembrance event for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on the one year anniversary of MH370's disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
A view of a sign at a remembrance event for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 on the one year anniversary of MH370's disappearance, in Kuala Lumpur, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
13 / 17
Liu Guiqiu, whose son was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries while other family members shout slogans during a gathering of family members of the missing passengers outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, March 8, 2015. The sign reads, "A plane cannot lose contact; and families cannot give up their affection for their relatives." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Liu Guiqiu, whose son was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries while other family members shout slogans during a gathering of family members of the missing passengers outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, March 8, 2015. The...more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Liu Guiqiu, whose son was onboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, cries while other family members shout slogans during a gathering of family members of the missing passengers outside the Malaysian embassy in Beijing, March 8, 2015. The sign reads, "A plane cannot lose contact; and families cannot give up their affection for their relatives." REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
14 / 17
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of its disappearance in Kuala Lumpur,, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of its disappearance in Kuala Lumpur,, March 6, 2015. ...more

Reuters / Friday, March 06, 2015
A message left on a board of remembrance by Kelly (last name not given), 29, the wife of a passenger aboard missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, at a vigil ahead of the one-year anniversary of its disappearance in Kuala Lumpur,, March 6, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
15 / 17
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Reuters / Thursday, January 29, 2015
Daughter Michelle Gomes (L) and wife Jacquita Gonzales of in-flight supervisor Patrick Francis Gomes, who was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines Flight MH370, comfort each other at their home in Kuala Lumpur, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Close
16 / 17
Catherine Gang, whose husband Li Zhi was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, holds a banner as she walks outside Yonghegong Lama Temple after a gathering of family members of the missing passengers in Beijing, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Catherine Gang, whose husband Li Zhi was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, holds a banner as she walks outside Yonghegong Lama Temple after a gathering of family members of the missing passengers in Beijing, March 8, 2015....more

Reuters / Sunday, March 08, 2015
Catherine Gang, whose husband Li Zhi was aboard the missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, holds a banner as she walks outside Yonghegong Lama Temple after a gathering of family members of the missing passengers in Beijing, March 8, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
London Tube strike

London Tube strike

Next Slideshows

London Tube strike

London Tube strike

Londoners face major transport disruption as underground rail staff walk out for the second time in less than a month.

Aug 05 2015
Hungary's migrant dilemma

Hungary's migrant dilemma

Hungary is increasingly weary and polarized as the influx of migrants grows.

Aug 05 2015
Best of Gamescom

Best of Gamescom

Gamers gather for Europe's largest video games trade fair.

Aug 05 2015
Hazy days in China

Hazy days in China

The struggle against air pollution in China.

Aug 05 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Road to the World Series

Road to the World Series

Highlights from the MLB playoffs.

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Deadly wildfires in Portugal and Spain

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Deadliest wildfires in California history

Firefighters gained ground on wildfires that killed at least 40 people in the past week, hundreds are still missing.

Rohingya's perilous journey

Rohingya's perilous journey

Thousands more Rohingya refugees cross the border into Bangladesh from Myanmar.

Ophelia turns London sky red

Ophelia turns London sky red

The sky turns red as dust from the Sahara carried by storm Ophelia filters sunlight over London.

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

Final push against Islamic State in Raqqa

U.S.-backed militias battle for the last pocket of Islamic State's one-time Syrian capital of Raqqa, bringing their four-month campaign for the city to the brink of victory.

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraqi forces advance on Kurdish-held area

Iraq's central government forces advance into territory held by Kurds, seizing a swathe of countryside surrounding the oil city of Kirkuk.

Today in Sports

Today in Sports

Our top sports photography of the day.

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital

Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast