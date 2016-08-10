The mystery of the green pool
The water in the Rio Olympics diving pool was bright green on Tuesday, baffling competitors in the women's synchronized event, who said they could not see their partner underwater. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
The mysterious shade of the water, which contrasted sharply against the blue of the water polo pool beside it, was also clearly visible on television to millions of viewers around the world, many of whom joked about algae and dye on social...more
The international swimming federation blamed a lack of chemicals in the system. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Referees Nenad Peris of Croatia and Mark Koganov of Azerbaijan stand on the side of the pool where the water turned green. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Athletes were unaffected by the change in color but Mitch Geller, chief technical officer of Diving Canada said the team had brought in a pool expert to help. 'He arrived this morning from Canada, he's assisting with the hosting group to try to get...more
'FINA can confirm that the reason for the unusual water color... is that the water tanks ran out some of the chemicals used in the water treatment process," it said in a statement. 'As a result the pH level of the water was outside the usual range,...more
Organizers said tests at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Centre's diving pool were conducted regularly and the quality of the water was no threat to the divers' health. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
An International Swimming Federation (FINA) sign is seen in front of the pool where the water turned green. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
'There was a sudden decrease of alkalinity,' said Games spokesman Mario Andrada. 'We probably failed to note that with more athletes the water could be affected.' He assured divers the water posed no health risk and despite the rain slowing down the...more
The problem comes on top of worries over dangerous levels of pollution in Rio's Guanabara Bay and concerns that floating garbage could damage or slow sailors. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Next Slideshows
Rio's refugee Olympians
Ten athletes displaced by war and social unrest compete on the refugee team at the Rio Olympics.
Planet Pokemon Go
The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" has taken the world by their cellphones.
Presidential vacations
President Barack Obama had Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard while George W. Bush had Crawford, Texas, as vacation destinations while in office.
Olympic bus hit by projectiles
A bus carrying journalists at the Rio Games was struck by projectiles, slightly injuring two people and prompting a police investigation.
MORE IN PICTURES
Today in Sports
Our top sports photography of the day.
Twin bomb blasts strike Somali capital
Two blasts hit busy junctions in the heart of Mogadishu, one of the deadliest attacks since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007.
Cargo plane crashes off Ivory Coast
A cargo plane chartered by the French military crashes into the sea near the airport in Ivory Coast�s main city.
California's scorched landscape
The aftermath of dozens of wildfires in Sonoma and Napa counties, the heart of Northern California's wine country.
Road to the World Series
Highlights from the MLB playoffs.
Puerto Rico in the dark
Much of the island remains without electricity or running water three weeks after Maria's landfall.
Thousands flee wildfires in California
Hundreds of residents are missing in what is now the most lethal wildfire event in California's history.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than half a million Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
California wildfire aftermath from above
Aerial views of devastation caused by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa.